Dante Moore Acknowledges One Oregon Freshman's Work Ethic

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore receives plenty of weapons to choose from in Eugene. He benefits from having hefty experience coming back to both the wide receiver room and backfield.

Although the returning dual-threat passer raved about the work ethic of one newcomer at Autzen Stadium. One that paints the picture that this five-star is approaching things like a college football veteran and not a first-time college athlete.

Dante Moore Raved About This Oregon Freshman

Oregon Ducks dante moore dan lanning eugene nfl draft big ten college football playoff evan stewart dylan raiola practice nil | Oregon Ducks on SI Will Seibert

Moore sees how incoming wide receiver Jalen Lott approaches the game.

"[He's] so really fast with getting smarter with the playbook," Moore began while speaking with reporters on Aug. 18. "He's just making those plays."

Moore further verbally illustrated the impact of Lott on the field and how he's already gotten up to speed with the Ducks' offense.

"The ball's in the air, he's gonna go and grab it," Moore said. "So he's been doing a great job , But he's making extra film meetings with coaches. [He's even] been getting extra work for me after practice."

Finally came this big prediction from Moore himself about his expectations for the 2026 signing.

"So he's someone that's gonna be very special for this program," Moore said.

When Jalen Lott won Over Dante Moore

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bun

Turns out Lott won over Moore way before Oregon reached the middle of its fall camp.

The quarterback described how the first-time college receiver executed an unreal catch for a freshman.

"He was out there with me and seemed to make a move, and he caught the ball but extended out before," Moore said, describing how the 6-0, 176-pound receiver needed to stretch himself outward to deliver that catch. Yet that move amazed Moore with this admission.

"I'm like: 'Wow, this is a freshman making this play,'" Moore said.

For Lott to win over a potential top overall NFL Draft pick like Moore early speaks to his true impact already on the field. That means Oregon, Moore, offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and coach Dan Lanning will expect Lott to execute similar plays like that once the season begins.

How Jalen Lott Can Expand Oregon Offense

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore already has a run-after-catch threat, Dakorien Moore, to throw toward once again. Plus, a healthier Evan Stewart adds needed offensive explosion.

But Lott's presence can expand this offense further. By taking pressure off Moore on the YAC (yards after catch) side.

Lott is lauded for his speed-changing ability while executing his routes. This element creates his deadly run-after-catch trait. But Lott can show high focus and strong hands when completing the contested catch in aerial situations.

Lott doesn't just possess the track burner speed that Oregon loves recruiting at wide receiver. He's a long jumper too, which hands him a vertical edge including scaling over arm tackle attempts. The Frisco, Texas native adds a new speed and hops wrinkle to this Oregon offense.

Yes, he enters a deep wideout room that also adds prized UAB transfer Iverson Hooks, who figures to contend for the slot with Lott. However, Moore's words paint the picture that Lott is getting his targets right away.

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