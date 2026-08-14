One Oregon Freshman Making an Early Push for a Starting Role

The Oregon Ducks' wide receiver room has plenty of big-play potential. The group is headlined by rising sophomore Dakorien Moore as well as Evan Stewart, who returns from injury, in 2026.

Between veterans and incoming transfers, the Ducks have a considerable amount of experience in their wide receiver room. However, as Dan Lanning has repeatedly said throughout his Oregon tenure, “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While experience is invaluable, it doesn’t necessarily determine who will step up in their respective roles, and one player already making noise in fall camp could very well crack the rotation heading into his first season of collegiate football: Jalen Lott.

Throughout fall camp, Oregon’s video team has released various clips of practice highlights, and one of Lott caught some attention on social media. The video shows Lott making an impressive contested catch where he used his length and athleticism to come down with the ball despite tight coverage.

Jalen Lott making another phenomenal play in practice 🦆



Could he crack the rotation this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zUyMU9dXiL — Oregon Updates (@oregon__updates) August 11, 2026

It was only one practice rep, but it offered a glimpse of why there has been so much optimism surrounding Lott since he arrived in Eugene.

Why Jalen Lott Could Break Into the Rotation

Lott enters Oregon as a former five-star recruit per 247 Composite and Rivals, along with a résumé that backs up the hype. The Frisco, Texas, native finished his senior season at Panther Creek with 87 receptions for 1,276 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. He also recorded at least 100 receiving yards in six of his 12 games and scored in nine of them.

Those numbers become even more impressive when you consider he was putting them up in Texas, where high school football is practically a religion and the state consistently produces some of the most talented college football players in the country. Texas also produces more Division I football players than any other state, per 247Sports recruiting analytics. To be able to put up those kinds of numbers in an environment like that says a lot about the type of player Lott could be at the next level.

The challenge is finding snaps in a receiver room that Athlon Sports ranked No. 4 nationally. Oregon returns Moore and Jeremiah McClellan, while Stewart is back after missing last season. Additionally, UAB transfer Iverson Hooks brings significant production and experience to the room. Last season, Hooks caught 87 passes for 1,065 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 and is poised to play a key role in the Ducks' offense heading into 2026.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Iverson Hooks carries the ball during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lott also doesn’t necessarily need to take a starting job away from one of Oregon’s veterans to make an immediate impact.

The reality of a long Big Ten season means there will be plenty of opportunities for a talented freshman to see the field as the season progresses, especially as injuries, fatigue and the physicality of the schedule force the Ducks to rotate their receivers.

On top of that, as any freshman does, Lott enters the season without any college film for opposing defenses to study. Defensive coordinators will have plenty of tape on Oregon’s established receivers, but they won’t know exactly how Oregon plans to use Lott’s skill set.

That element of surprise could give the Ducks an opportunity to get him involved early and potentially create some big plays before opposing defenses have a chance to adjust.

What Oregon Coaches Are Saying About Jalen Lott in Fall Camp

Despite just entering his first season of college football, Lott has reportedly stood out during the opening portion of fall camp.

"He has a ton of potential," Defensive coordinator Chris Hampton said of Lott. "He has a tremendous catch radius and can accelerate. He has really good hands, can start and stop, and has good burst. Going against all of our receivers in practice is a challenge. They make some plays against us, and you think, 'I am glad they are on our team.’ They challenge us each and every day. Jalen has looked really good so far."

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hearing that from Hampton is even more interesting because he’s a defensive coordinator who sees Lott from the other side of the ball every day. He’s watching him go against Oregon’s defense in practice, so that kind of praise gives a little more insight into how Lott is actually looking on the field rather than just what his potential could be.

That matters in a receiver room where young players are competing against established talent every day. Lott is getting opportunities to test his skill set against Oregon's defensive backs, while also learning from veterans who have already navigated the transition to college football.

Following Dakorien Moore's Path

There is also a clear blueprint for what an immediate freshman contribution can look like.

Rising sophomore Dakorien Moore went through a similar transition just one year ago. Moore arrived in Eugene as a five-star prospect from Duncanville, Texas, and much like Lott, entered a receiver room that already had plenty of experience.

Moore didn’t immediately become Oregon’s top receiver, but he found a way to earn meaningful snaps as a freshman and eventually became a regular part of the offense. He finished his first season with 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 49 rushing yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Indiana defensive back Devan Boykin, left, breaks up a pass intended for Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are some obvious similarities between the two. Both came to Oregon from Texas as five-star receivers, and both entered the program with high expectations despite joining a crowded position group.

Moore also had to earn his way onto the field behind more experienced receivers, something Lott will have to do again this season with Stewart, Moore, McClellan and Hooks all competing for significant snaps.

Moore was a prime example last season that a freshman doesn't have to start the year as one of Oregon's top options to eventually become an important part of the offense. Lott certainly has plenty to prove, but if the early portion of fall camp is any indication, Lott is already giving the coaching staff a reason to keep putting him on the field.

With Lanning’s belief that talent can earn playing time regardless of age, Lott has a legitimate opportunity to become Oregon’s next freshman receiver to make an early impact.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.