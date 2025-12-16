Will Stein Sends Strong Message About Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Growth

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing for the first round of the College Football Playoff, when they will face the No. 24 James Madison Dukes with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore leading the charge.

Despite Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein taking the head coaching position with the Kentucky Wildcats, he will be sticking with the Ducks through the playoff. While speaking to the media ahead of the first playoff matchup against the Dukes, Stein discussed the growth he has seen from Moore.

“I think Dante’s grown in a lot of ways. I mean, obviously, he’s playing at a really high rate right now. He’s operating the offense like you want. So, I think that’s the biggest thing is operation. Being able to take the huddle, call the play,” Stein said.

New Kentucky Wildcat head coach Will Stein makes remarks as he is introduced at Kentucky on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 | Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“He’s at a point now where I can just kind of start the play call, and he knows what I’m about to call. And I think that’s really cool for me to see. It shows the confidence that he has in our system. And being able to articulate it at the line of scrimmage or in a huddle, that’s I think I’ve seen a lot of growth there," Stein continued. “When Dante is on, and he’s got that pep in his step, we’re really hard to stop.”

Dante Moore Clicking At The Perfect Time For Oregon

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Oregon's quarterback position was seen as a concern heading into the season, Moore has developed well and had a breakout season with the Ducks. He showed he can play at a high level against tough opponents and bounce back after tough moments.

As the team prepares for a playoff run, not only is Stein’s confidence in the quarterback crucial, but Moore's confidence in himself will help the Ducks make a run through the postseason.

Moore is comfortable with the playbook, which will help the Oregon Ducks get early leads against opponents. As the Ducks play against tough teams throughout the playoff, scoring early will be beneficial and help lead to wins. With Oregon also having a dominant defense, the offense scoring early and playing at a top level is just what the Ducks need to compete for a national title.

Ahead of the playoff, Moore has passed for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He has a 72.5 completion percentage and has been playing smart. Moore has also rushed for 191 yards and one touchdown.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Moore has proven he is poised in the pocket, and with the help of a strong offensive line, Oregon's offense is explosive. With Stein sticking with Oregon through the playoff, the offense will have consistency at play calling and continue to play at a high level.

Dante Moore’s Patience To Help With Playoff Run

Moore transferred to the Oregon Ducks ahead of the 2024 season, but he did not become the team's starter until this season. Moore sat behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel last season, taking over the starting position this year.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks across the field to shake hands with Oklahoma State players after the win at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That year behind Gabriel helped Moore focus on learning Stein’s offense and building confidence ahead of this season. Though this is Moore’s first postseason as a starter, he was on the team during Oregon’s playoff run and understands what is at stake.

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks and No. 24 James Madison Dukes will kick off the CFP on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. PT.

