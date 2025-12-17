Three Best Quotes from Dan Lanning, Dante Moore and Will Stein Before Playoff Game

As the first round of College Football Playoff approaches, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks prepare for their first ever home playoff game at Autzen Stadium against the No. 12 James Madison Dukes.

Having not played in the Big Ten Championship, Oregon enters this game against the Dukes with nearly a three-week break. Though not as long as Oregon's almost month-long bye before facing Ohio State in last years' Rose Bowl game, this gap in playing provides a similar challenge the modern era Ducks continue to struggle with.

So, while preparing to take Rich Brooks Field on Saturday, Dec. 20 for the first ever meeting between the Dukes and the Ducks, what are the most head-turning quotes from Monday's press conference with coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Will Stein, and starting quarterback Dante Moore?

Oregon Offensive Coordinator Will Stein leads a drill with quarterback Dante Moore at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025 before the first-round CFP game against James Madison. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive Coordinator Will Stein's Most Notable Quotes

On Facing James Madison

"That's really currently right now in this moment where my main focus is," Stein said. "It's making sure we have a great game plan for James Madison, who has a phenomenal team, especially defensively, it's the No. 1 or No. 2 defense in the country. Their rush defense is stout. They have great players on that side of the ball. Their coordinator is really good. Their head coach is really good."

No. 2 Handling Oregon and Kentucky Coaching Duties

"They're dealing with some of the same things that maybe we are, but it's all noise. If you let it get to you, it can be an issue, I've chosen not to let it get to me, and focus on the task at hand. When I need to delegate to the University of Kentucky, I do that, but when I'm here at Oregon in the building, all focus is on the Ducks and winning this first playoff game," Stein said.

No. 3 Receiver Injuries and Availability

"I'd love to be full strength going into this game," Stein said. "I think those guys are working back, and I feel like good about their prep up to this point to give us an opportunity to potentially see them in this next game. We're willing to do whatever it takes, and if we've got to play with 10 offensive linemen on the field and one quarterback, we'll figure it out. We'll figure it out either way."

Oregon’s receiver Evan Stewart, left, quarterback Dante Moore and Dakorien Moore dance during an open practice session leading up to their first-round CFP game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 14, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head-Turning Quotes from Dante Moore

No. 1 On Facing James Madison

"Yeah, just JMU, just in general. I mean, this past couple years has been a great team... great coaching staff, great players, very competitive. I mean, they're one of 12 teams in the college football playoffs, so they deserve it, you know, they have great talent. They're very competitive, so it's gonna be a great game. They have great defenders, great offense. So in the day, it's gonna be a great game, and I feel like our preparation is gonna be ready," Moore said.

No. 2 About Stein's Commitment to Oregon and Kentucky

"I talked to him about a little bit. I feel like the best thing with him is he's not super focused on that. He's kind of focused on his team and this playoff run, and that's the best thing, you know, he's told me and told the team, is that he's going to give us his 100 percent effort, and we truly appreciate that. Truly appreciate that," Moore said.

No. 3 On an NFL Draft Declaration

"My main thing right now is to be with my feet at being here on my teammates," Moore added. "Of course, everybody keeps asking me questions, but there's not a decision yet. You know, I don't know. I'm just glad to be here and, you know, play JMU this upcoming week."

A duck rests on the field after being thrown into the end zone after an Oregon touchdown as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Best Quotes from Dan Lanning

No. 1 On Tight Ends Coach Drew Mehringer

"There's a ton of involvement," Lanning said. "Since the day he got here, Drew has been very strategic in all elements of our game plan - run game, pass game, personnel changes. He's had a lot of that. But every single offensive coach has been really, really involved in that."

No. 2 On Redshirt Players Being Used in CFP

"Yeah, I think it's plausible for some of those players," Lanning added.

No. 3 Offense's Biggest Progression Going Into the Playoffs

"Probably more than anything, (fixing) self-inflicted wounds. That's just everybody being on the same page, all 11 guys doing their job. That's something we grade every single game is our ability to execute our job, or at least doing our job right. It's not necessarily about you winning the one-on-one, but you were where you were supposed to be. I think a lot of it starts when you eliminate beating yourself. You beat yourself when you have one guy doing something else," Lanning said.