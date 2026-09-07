Dante Moore's Heisman Campaign Earns Emotional Boost With Heartfelt Gesture

The Heisman Tropjy run kicked off on Saturday for quarterback Dante Moore when the No. 2 Oregon Ducks hosted Boise State in their 2026 season-opening 34-27 win.

Fans who are not yet familiar with Moore’s game are about to see a lot more of the signal-caller in the months to come. That’s thanks in part to the Michigan native’s new Heisman campaign, which features everything from his own personal website to billboards on the other side of the world.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Voice

Oregon football’s official Instagram account released a new hype video on Sept. 3 dedicated to the start of Moore’s highly anticipated third season that featured a voiceover from the quarterback’s father, Otha Moore.

“There’s still more left on the table,” Otha Moore said in an inspiring 1:28-long clip featuring highlights of his son and Autzen Stadium. “You have to set your own path and journey. You have to outwork the next man.”

The post has eclipsed over 10,000 likes, 115 comments and 469 reshares.

Otha knows a thing or two about putting in the work. Moore’s father was a Ford plant engineer who also bartended Detroit Lions and Tigers games, in addition to mowing lawns and coaching youth sports.

Now he’s imparting that work ethic on Dante Moore, who enters his fourth season with 5,224 career passing yards, 41 touchdowns and lofty team and personal expectations.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza poses with the Heisman trophy at the New York Marriott Marquis. Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being projected as a top five quarterback, Moore found himself at home as Fernando Mendoza claimed the 2025 Heisman Trophy in New York City.

Moore then decided to forego an opportunity to join the pro ranks, temporarily eschewing an NFL career for one more year and returning to Eugene and the Ducks. And to put the work ethic on display and improve upon a junior season that saw him throw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Quaretrback Dante Moore's Response to His Father's Voice Message

Following his first game of the 2026 season, where he led the Ducks to a nail-biting victory over the Broncos with three touchdowns and 378 passing yards, Moore spoke about what it meant to hear his father's voiceover.

“Yeah, it’s funny because last night I watched my highlights from when I was back in C-team, 10 years old, and I watched my highlights when I was on A-team, around 12, 13 years old.

“And I just reminded myself I play this game and have fun and smile on my face.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“And with that voice coming from my dad, you know, I got emotional. I cried. But it just shows how my family is, that whatever you do in life, you’ve got to have some joy and a smile, good and bad.

“And I just reminded myself last night when I take this field that there’s going to be some great plays, there’s going to be some bad plays. But I’m just a young kid from Detroit, and I just have a smile on my face when I go out there and play football.”

Dante Moore, the Website

The University of Oregon athletic department has also launched its own dedicated Heisman campaign website, built around the hashtag “#HeIsMoore.”

Give it a look here.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore tosses a pass during the 2025 Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The site features news, regular updates and social media regarding Moore, as well as a multiple-chapter content series entitled “More of Moore,” which will run between September and December.

Fans can also enjoy his Apple Music playlist “Mooretown Records.”

“This is about more than a play,” claims the website. “This is about more than a drive. This is about more than a game. This is about more than a season.”

Dedicated Heisman campaigns have become common in college football. Colorado mailed Heisman packets to voters to support Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the multi-purpose Travis Hunter in 2024.

July 16, 2026; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith runs during a workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This year, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith has his own website, while quarterback Trinidad Chambliss shared billboard space in New York City’s Times Square with Ole Miss teammate and running back Kewan Lacy.

Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Campaign Goes Global

Chambliss isn’t the only one with his face displayed around the world. Oregon raised billboards in Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing in June featuring the slogan “Yes, there’s Moore” to raise hype for Tokyo’s Oregon Football Showcase trip.

Not long after, a 1,600-pound inflatable Oregon Duck mascot made an appearance alongside an oversized Godzilla head at the city’s Shinjuku Toho building promising that it’s “gonna be a monster season.”

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