Dante Moore, Arch Manning Comparison Puts Quarterback Competition Into Focus

With college football's Week 0 marking the beginning of the 2026 season, multiple storylines cooked up as the media and fans anticipated the return of the sport are finally appearing on the turf.

With Oregon Ducks football's looming first game kickoff at Autzen Stadium on Sept. 5 against Boise State creeping closer and closer, yet another analyst steps up to give quarterback Dante Moore his flowers and posit that the Detroit, Michigan, native is leagues above his peers in the Heisman Trophy race before he plays a single down in 2026.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore catches a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Todd McShay Gives Bold Assessment Of Dante Moore

On an episode of "The Ryen Russillo Show," NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay was asked if Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was the best quarterback in his class. A tough question, given Manning's class includes Moore, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Miami's Darian Mensah, and even Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss.

McShay admitted that evaluating Manning as one of the top talents of his class "could be fair," but also shared that he had Manning as the No. 5 quarterback on his draft board. Who did McShay have as No. 1? The Oregon Ducks star, Moore.

"I think Dante Moore is the odds-on favorite right now. I think Arch could so easily get there, but I've got him below a few other guys. I think LaNorris Sellers, if it comes together and he like ... I think LaNorris Sellers should be considered neck and neck. More so, honestly, based off of what [South Carolina] are right now. More so 1A and 1B with Dante Moore, in my mind, than Arch Manning. Even though [Manning being No. 1] is the narrative," McShay said.

McShay also pointed to Carr as a major talent with LSU's Sam Leavitt having the fundamentals, he believes, to be the best quarterback in his class.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Arch Manning and Dante Moore Debate

Frankly, this debate will continue throughout the entirety of the season as Moore and Manning appear to be the obvious stand-outs in the quarterback race heading into Power Four season openers. The crux of the comparison between the two relies on Moore's veteran status and knowledge of the game, but sometimes wavering mentality, against Manning's high-ceiling talent that hasn't found its peak during his college tenure.

In 2025, Manning showed some obvious signs of struggle in the pocket, racking up incompletions throughout Texas' first few regular season contests. He clocked in 3,163 yards in the passing game, with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. However, with how anticipated Manning was as a high school prospect, there's still belief flowing around the college football community that he'll click with coach Steve Sarkisian's offensive calls.

On the other hand, in 2025, Moore punched in 3,565 yards in the air, with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Moore's athleticism with his legs and beautiful deep balls have garnered much praise, but Moore's mentality (especially in Oregon's two 2025 losses to Indiana) self-admittedly took a blow against more capable defenses. Moore shared during the offseason that his biggest focus was pre-snap and post-snap awareness, an effort in part to take control of the jitters he faced in the past season.

Serena Acosta, left, of the United States Coast Guard, exchanges a gift with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore following the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore's Revenge Tour

With several familiar faces on the Ducks' offense, including senior center Iapani Laloulu, senior tight end Jamari Johnson, and sophomore wide receiver Dakorien Moore, Moore has points of comfort and familiarity in-game with several teammates.

Plus, on the side of targets, "Moore Squared" (a name for Dakorien Moore and Dante Moore's connection) is followed with senior receiver Evan Stewart's splashy return to the game, along with promising freshmen Messiah Hampton and Jalen Lott. Basically, Moore has plenty of talented hands to assist in helping make a case for a trip to New York at the end of the regular season.

It's only a matter of time and touchdowns to figure out if McShay's evaluation fleshes out.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.