Dante Moore, Jamari Johnson Share Honest Thoughts on Oregon's New Offensive Coordinator

Arguably the biggest question heading into the Oregon Ducks' regular season is how the internal promotions of offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer and defensive coordinator Chris Hampton will play out as Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks attempt to make a third consecutive College Football Playoff.

While those outside of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex may have some concerns around the two new coordinators, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Jamari Johnson revealed their confidence in Mehringer during Big Ten Media Days.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore Endorses Drew Mehringer

Moore deciding to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft signaled the confidence he has in Mehringer and the new offensive staff at Oregon, but the Ducks quarterback revealed some of his thoughts on his offensive coordinator on Wednesday.

“He’s done a great job just coming in as the offensive coordinator. Of course, he was working the tight end group last year, so him just being able to adapt to coaching a bigger role. He for sure has been talking to me this offseason about things I like, things I don’t like," Moore said on the Big Ten Network. "But at the end of the day, he’s our scientist. He’s the one that puts everything together in the pot, and then makes us go out there on game day or during practice help us ball out."

While Mehringer has pressure to perform in what's expected to be the final season of Moore's college career, Mehringer also has some big shoes to fill. Oregon's offense in 2025 under former offensive coordinator Will Stein, now the head coach at Kentucky, averaged 36.9 points per game, the 10th-most in the nation.

Moore remains confident, and it seems as though the Ducks quarterback and offensive coordinator have been able to bond off of the field thanks to another sport, golf.

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"He’s done a great job. I love him to death. He’s a great golfer by the way, really great golfer.”

Jamari Johnson Shares Thoughts on Drew Mehringer

Mehringer previously worked as the Ducks' tight ends coach, meaning Johnson is quite familiar with his new offensive coordinator.

"That was my guy, and just seeing him come back with a bigger role, it makes me smile. 'Cause I know he worked for it, and he earned it. Just coming back, I know he's got a great plan for us. He's a smart guy, he has a great plan for us, and I'm just ready to get after it," said Johnson.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson hauls in a touchdown reception as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mehringer has clearly won over the respect of Johnson after the two worked together throughout the 2025 season, and in his old position, Mehringer saw two tight ends drafted into the NFL in Terrance Ferguson and Kenyon Sadiq. Johnson will likely be the latest tight end drated out of Oregon, but can Mehringer put him and the rest of the Ducks in a position to succeed?

Despite the confidence from Johnson and Moore, how Mehringer will fare in his new role is still one of the biggest question marks surrounding Oregon this season. The talent on the Ducks can likely win games alone, but what will Oregon's offense look like when facing some of the potential top defenses in the Big Ten like Ohio State, Indiana, or USC in an early-season test?

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