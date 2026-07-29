Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Teases Bigger Role at Big Ten Media Days

The Oregon Ducks are primed to compete for a national championship in 2026, and Big Ten Media Days has only amplified the program's confidence in its ability to do just that. Even with some key players departing for the NFL Draft following the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Ducks have the depth to fill those holes, and one of the biggest breakout candidates on Oregon's roster is tight end Jamari Johnson.

One of the biggest losses for the Ducks to the 2026 NFL Draft was tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Last season, the All-American tight end made his case for the best tight end to ever put on an Oregon uniform. He set Oregon's single-season tight end receptions record with 51 catches, led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdowns in 2025, and became the highest-drafted tight end in program history.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, Johnson is tasked with replacing that production in Oregon's tight end group, and based on what was said at Big Ten Media Days, both Johnson and coach Dan Lanning believe he's ready for the opportunity.

Johnson is a player Lanning believes in. That was evident from the way Lanning incorporated Johnson into his offensive scheme last season. Johnson appeared in all 15 games for Oregon and recorded 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns. Lanning also selected Johnson as one of three student-athletes to represent the Ducks at this year's Big Ten Media Days in Chicago, which gives fans even more insight into how Johnson is viewed in Oregon's locker room.

What Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson Said at Big Ten Media Days

Although there is certainly a lot of pressure surrounding Johnson's 2026 campaign, a significant area of relief comes from who he'll be catching passes from. Johnson will be on the receiving end of passes from one of the best quarterbacks in the nation in Dante Moore.

The duo's connection was on display last season, where Johnson picked up nearly 16 yards per catch. This year, with Johnson being Moore's primary target at tight end, that connection will likely only grow stronger. At Big Ten Media Days, Johnson praised his quarterback's consistency:

"Oh man, he got that perfect spiral on it every time," Johnson said. "I just look at it, and I know I just gotta catch it because I know it's gonna be there."

It's not only Moore providing Johnson with additional optimism, but the pass catchers surrounding Johnson also help relieve pressure and further diversify Oregon's offense.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks the field after the Ducks’ loss as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have one of the most dangerous groups of pass catchers in the nation, headlined by rising sophomore and former five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, as well as receiver Evan Stewart, who is making a comeback after missing the 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon.

Johnson believes Oregon's depth at the skill positions will make the offense difficult to defend and expects several different players to make an impact this season.

"Y'all gonna be seeing pretty much everybody, man," Johnson said. "Me, J-Mac (Jeremiah McClellan), he got incredible hands. E-Stew (Stewart), he came back from injuries, looking better as ever. DK (Dakorien Moore), you're going to see the ball in a lot of people's hands this season."

What Coach Dan Lanning Said About Jamari Johnson

When Lanning took center stage earlier in the day, he also sang high praises for Johnson.

"Last year, I sat up here and I talked about a tight end in Oregon and how special he was in Kenyon Sadiq. Jamari's also that special," said Lanning. "He was a guy that we recruited out of high school. Actually used to play quarterback, and he just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. He can run, he can block, he can catch."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson's experience playing quarterback gives him a unique perspective at tight end. His knowledge of the offense and ability to recognize defenses help him make plays and contribute in a variety of ways. But Johnson's impact isn't limited to on-field performance. Off the field, he is a player that Lanning explained brings positive energy and a true leadership presence to the Ducks' offense.

"If you've seen Jamari today, that means you've also seen his smile. He's a guy that makes you feel really special every time he steps in the room," Lanning said.

Lanning's confidence in the junior tight end isn't new either. Back in the spring, Lanning gave fans even more insight into Jamari's potential and the work he's been putting in since the conclusion of last season.

"We always felt like we could count on our tight ends to do the job that they needed to do at a high level. But Jamari has put in a ton of work, and he's really developed as a leader this offseason. He's a guy that he can coach the other guys on the field, make sure we're running the right routes or blocking the right guy. And that's credit to him and the work that he's put in," Lanning said back in April.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With fall camp just around the corner, Johnson will soon have the opportunity to show why both he and Lanning are so confident in his expanded role. The junior tight end is expected to be one of the focal points of Oregon's offense as the Ducks begin preparations for another College Football Playoff push.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see Johnson in action, as Oregon opens the 2026 season at home against Portland State at Autzen Stadium. If the confidence surrounding Johnson at Big Ten Media Days is any indication, the Ducks believe they have another standout tight end ready to take center stage.

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