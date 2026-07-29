Dan Lanning Speaks Candidly On Oregon's New Coordinators

Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the stage on the second day of Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Lanning enters his fifth season as the Ducks' coach as Oregon faces massive expectations to win its first national championship in program history.

Lanning spoke on the difference in the Ducks' football program from 365 days ago, and a year later, Oregon is fresh off coming two games short of winning the national championship after falling to the eventual national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, 56-22 in the CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have one of the top returning offenses in college football with the return of star quarterback Dante Moore. One thing that has changed is the new coordinators, Drew Mehringer (offensive) and Chris Hampton (defensive), who take over this season.

Here’s what Lanning had to say about the changes at both coordinator positions this offseason, the challenges of playing opponents a second time, and much more at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

What Dan Lanning Said

Oregon coach Dan Lanning oversees the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On First Season With Drew Mehringer and Chris Hampton:

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton speaks during a press conference on March 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“In our four years here, we've had three guys go on to become Power Four head coaches, and we're certainly excited for Coach (Will) Stein and Coach (Tosh) Lupoi and their new opportunities, but that creates a new opportunity for guys in our building, and Chris Hampton and Drew Mehringer."

"Both these guys are all-stars in the profession. They both do an unbelievable job developing players. They understand skiing, and they've created, you know, some great memories in their position rooms, and they've done an unbelievable job hitting the ground running this offseason. Having guys in your program that understand your culture, what you want to create. Those guys have been home runs so far, and I'm really excited to see what they'll accomplish this year.”

Challenge of Playing Teams a Second Time:

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, after the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's a tough league. I think that speaks volumes about our league, especially when you're talking about repeat games within our league. We got some unbelievable coaches, great teams, and there's a lot of things we've studied with ourselves in this offseason. Sometimes the ball's got to bounce the right way. Sometimes you could do stuff different schematically. I think we'll take all those notes, all the things that we've really studied about ourselves.”

“We've studied some other teams that have won games in their second opportunity, and we're looking for our opportunity to be a team like that. But means you've got to be clicking on all cylinders at the end of the year. Obviously, Indiana had an unbelievable team last year. I think everybody that played them got to see that, and certainly everybody that watched. And then Ohio State the year before. So I'm excited about this group. It's a different level of experience that we have going into this year with a different coaching group as well, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Looming Threat of Dylan Raiola Leaving:

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think there's always a looming threat, but not with Dylan. I feel that Dylan chose Oregon knowing in advance what what does it looks like at Oregon. He wanted to sign up for an opportunity to be with us. We were very transparent throughout the process that there was a great chance that Dante could be back.

"Dylan's done an unbelievable job changing his body, working really hard. He's got unbelievable talent. He's a really smart player that has the opportunity to get exposed to our system. And you know, the reality is that you're only as strong as all your players. You need everybody to be a part of that. Dylan's a big part of the success that we'll have this season, as well as every other quarterback in that room."

Navigating Playing Time With No Redshirts:

“We've always had the conversation: if you're good enough, you're old enough for us. And if guys are playing above-the-line football, we want to find roles for them on our team. And as you play in those roles, your role grows if you perform."

"Jordon Davidson is a great example for that. Last year, for us, he started off as a short-yardage back and became a guy who carried the ball a lot for us. That's what we're looking for. How can we expose them to that? But now there is that decision that no longer has to be made. Do you preserve this guy's redshirt or do you go ahead and play him? Now we have the opportunity to play him, and they have an opportunity to help their team.”

How He Reacted to Returning Key Players:

“I was pretty excited. Nobody's going to have higher expectations for our team than us. We're the guys in the building doing the work every single day. Certainly, really proud of the team and the work that they've put in. High expectations."

"We've got a lot that we want to accomplish. So having players like that only helps you. I think it speaks volumes of what they think of the culture at Oregon, what they want to be a part of, and a great recognition of 'Hey, I've got an opportunity to improve and grow,' and that's one of our DNA traits. We're about growth.”

Role of Walk-On Players:

Oregon’s Bryce Boettcher celebrates the Duck’s victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think for us, it'll always be a big part. And like I said, if you're good enough, you're old enough. Same goes with, you know it doesn't matter where you come from, right? Nothing's handed out to you at Oregon. You see a guy like Bryce. He started off playing baseball. He's playing center field. He started for us as a safety.

"Was an okay cover guy, and then all of a sudden he's the guy that's making a tackle all over the field, and we're going to find a role for that guy. We want to continue to find guys like that every year. We've had walk-ons that have been put on scholarship for us. I hope that continues to be a big dynamic piece of our team, and certainly the lifeblood of your program. Who's going to play really hard?"

Next Step With Dante Moore:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates after a reception during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I have the same expectation for Dante that I have for every player on our team. It's to grow and continue to get better. Dante understands the specifics of that. I won't get into the specifics of that, but this is a guy that's worn a lot of hats in our program. He came, and he watched Dillon Gabriel for a year."

"He sat in that seat as our starting quarterback this past season, and now this is the opportunity to see that all mature and grow, and where he's really grown as a leader that's really shown up this off-season. What he's been able to do away and off the field is extremely impressive. The impact he's made on the community, the impact he's made on his teammates, but I'd love to see it all come together. And I think our quarterback goes right, and he's certainly in a special position to help create that and make us a special team this year.”

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