Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Provides Rare Insight on NFL Draft Decision

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore turned heads with his decision to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft as one of the top projected picks, instead choosing to return to Eugene, Oregon, for another season with the Ducks and coach Dan Lanning.

Moore is moving full steam ahead towards the regular season, one that holds more College Football Playoff aspirations for Oregon, but he recently opened up about his NFL Draft decision while representing the Ducks at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dante Moore on NFL Draft Decision

"It was a great decision. I feel like when I first did it, it was a little bit of hesitant. But at this point where I’m at right now in the offseason, it’s all full force. There’s no looking back from here. These guys that I’m on the stage with are for sure people that could have went to the NFL as well last year, so for us to come back, we all want to chase history, help us reach our goals," Moore said during an appearance on the Big Ten Network.

Also at Big Ten Media Days were Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson and outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti, and both Johnson and Tuioti also chose another season in Eugene before making the jump to the NFL, as mentioned by Moore.

Other players on the Oregon roster made the same decision as well, like defensive lineman Bear Alexander, outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei, and center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu.

Oregon outside linebackers Matayo Uiagalelei, right, and Teitum Tuioti take the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

None was more high-profile than Moore, who revealed his choice to forgo the NFL Draft on ESPN's SportsCenter. While former Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza was considered a surefire choice at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore was in the conversation as one of the next top prospects. Instead, Moore will try his hand in the 2027 NFL Draft.

According to the Ducks quarterback, the decision to play another season at Oregon all came down to the wire:

"I didn’t make the decision ’til last minute. Of course, ‘cause I was preparing for JMU, Indiana. Had those games coming up, but yeah, it was a tough decision. But I’m glad I made the right decision. I’m here with my brothers now, and it’s going to be a great year," Moore told Big Ten Network.

Oregon is replacing former offensive coordinator Will Stein with Drew Mehringer, an internal hire, and how that factored into Moore's decision remains to be seen. However, Moore is not short on confidence when it comes to the 2026 season.

Dante Moore on Oregon Ducks' Offseason

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the offseason to prepare for another fall of college football, Moore was also asked about what the Ducks can do to avoid a different fate from previous years. In the past two seasons, Oregon's only three losses have been to the eventual national champion, and the Ducks have been unable to get over the hump in the CFP.

"I feel like every time we’ve gotten that close, we’ve always fallen short, but those are just learning moments. I feel like coach Lanning always goes back to the drawing boards and finds a way for us to get over that hump. So, our goal this year is to chase history. That all starts from the offseason work we put in. I feel like this offseason we’ve done a great job putting on body weight, speed. Coach Kyle Boulton, coach Wilson Love, coach (Anthony) Kincy have done a great job making sure we’re stacking days in the offseason. ‘Cause that helps us carry momentum in the season," Moore said.

Time will tell how much the offseason work has paid off. Moore and the Ducks will open the season against Boise State on Sept. 5 with Big Ten play beginning on Sept. 26 against the USC Trojans.

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