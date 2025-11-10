Ducks Digest

Dante Moore's Late Game Heroics On Display in Oregon's Win Over Iowa

The Oregon Ducks pulled out a nail biting 18-16 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon's passing attack was quiet for most of the game, but when they needed it late, quarterback Dante Moore stepped up to deliver a game winning drive.

Cory Pappas

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks went on the road and knocked off the No. 20 Iowa Hawkers in a low scoring 18-16 win. It was a wet and rainy game in Iowa City, which made it difficult for quarterback Dante Moore and the Ducks passing attack to get going. 

However, when they needed it, Moore delivered with his arm. 

“Tough Minded” Ducks Win in Iowa City

Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes Dante Moore Big Ten Conference Road Win College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Quarterback Kinnick
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) shakes hands with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) Nov. 8, 2025 after a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the CBS postgame show, Aaron Taylor and Rick Neuheisel each gave Oregon major props for pulling off the win. Taylor was impressed with Moore leading the game winning drive.

“Indiana and Oregon showed that they are the cream of the crop and the class by having fourth quarter drives with quarterbacks and offensive lines leading the charge,” Taylor said. 

Earlier in the day, Indiana went on the road and defeated Penn State on a last minute touchdown pass from quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It’s not easy to go on the road and cruise to conference wins every week. The Ducks and Hoosiers both found a way to win. 

Dan Lanning and his Oregon team reminded us they’re tough minded, tough-willed, and a tough out,” Neuheisel said. 

Dante Moore Leads Game Winning Drive 

Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes Dante Moore Big Ten Conference Road Win College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Quarterback Kinnick
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Dante Moore went 13/21 passing for 112 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception against Iowa. Oregon’s offense moved the ball on the ground, led by running back Noah Whittington’s 118 rushing yards. The combination of the run game working and wet weather conditions took the ball out of Moore’s hands for the majority of the game. 

Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes Dante Moore Big Ten Conference Road Win College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Quarterback Kinnick
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) runs the ball as Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Karson Sharar (obscured) and defensive back Xavier Nwankpa (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This all changed when Iowa took a 16-15 lead with 1:51 left in the ball game. Oregon now had to go-up tempo and get the ball in field goal range to pull off the road win. The Ducks needed Moore to string together some big time completions, which he did. 

The play of the game from Moore was with Oregon knocking on the door of field goal range around midfield. Moore delivered a beautifully placed ball into the arms of wide receiver Malik Benson down the right sideline to get the Ducks down to the Iowa 27-yard line with just 23 seconds remaining. 

A couple plays later, kicker Atticus Sappington would knock the game-winning field goal through the uprights to give Oregon the 18-16 win. When everything was on the line, Moore made the throws he needed to make. 

Oregon improved to 8-1 on the season. Despite not being able to control their destiny to make the Big Ten title game, if Oregon can just win their three remaining games they will be in the College Football Playoff.

This won't be an easy task as they have to face Minnesota and USC at home before ending the regular season on the road against the rival Washington Huskies.

