Oregon Ducks' Explosive Rushing Attack Outlasts Iowa Hawkeyes
In a rainy road environment at Kinnick Stadium, the No. 9 Oregon Ducks prevailed against the upset-determined No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes 18-16, winning on a 39-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington. In a game that featured another one of their wide receivers, Gary Bryant Jr., suffering an injury, Oregon relied on its running game to earn the win over the Hawkeyes.
The Ducks averaged 7.3 yards per carry against an Iowa defense known for stopping the run.
Oregon's Running Backs Dominate Iowa's Rush Defense
Coming into the game, Iowa had one of the best rush defenses in the Big Ten and hadn't allowed over 200 yards rushing this season. The Ducks recorded 261 total rushing yards on the ground in the win over the Hawkeyes. Noah Whittington, who has been phenomenal for the Ducks all season, had his second 100-yard-plus rushing performance of the season.
Whittington rushed for 118 yards on 17 carries in the win. Running back Running backs Jordon Davison, Dierre Hill Jr, and quarterback Dante Moore also had an impact running the football, as all three recorded over 40 yards rushing. Hill rushed for 45 yards on seven carries, which included a touchdown in the second quarter. Moore and Davison combined for 98 rushing yards against the Hawkeyes.
Oregon's Game Winning Drive
Trailing by one with 1:51 remaining in the game after a 12-play, 93-yard touchdown drive by Iowa that lasted 6:45, quarterback Dante Moore, with Oregon's College Football Playoff hopes potentially on the line, had to lead the Ducks down the field.
In what was one of the most crucial drives of the young quarterbacks career, Moore did just that finding his receivers on big pass plays to set up the game winning field goal for the Ducks.
Oregon Special Teams Impresses In Win
Outside of his game-winning field goal, Sappington had two other key field goals, including a long from 46 yards out to give the Ducks a 12-7 lead heading into halftime. Oregon's special teams also recorded a safety, which ultimately proved to be a huge difference in the game.
The Hawkeyes had trouble getting off a punt deep in their own territory, which forced Iowa punter Rhys Dakin to kick the ball out of the end zone intentionally, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead off a safety in the first quarter.
Oregon Earns Huge Win to College Football Playoff Resume
Oregon's win over Iowa was a huge boost to its playoff resume, as a loss would've made it a challenge for the Ducks to earn a spot in the 12-team field. The Ducks would be fighting with several other two-loss teams to earn a playoff spot if they had fallen to the Hawkeyes.
With the win, Oregon will look to continue to improve its playoff resume with two remaining home games at Autzen Stadium against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 19 USC Trojans (Nov. 22).
The Ducks will also close out the regular season on the road in Seattle against the No. 23 Washington Huskies. Oregon winning out will secure the Ducks their second consecutive playoff appearance.