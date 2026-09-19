Dante Moore Earns Oregon's MVP With Eye-Catching Numbers Against Portland State

No. 21 Oregon (2-1) returned to the form on Friday night against Portland State (0-4, 0-1 Big Sky) that led the Ducks to start the season as No. 2 in the AP poll, courtesy of a 84-0 win over the Vikings, the largest margin of victory ever at Autzen Stadium.

Quarterback Dante Moore earned MVP honors, despite sitting out the entire second half with Oregon up 49-0 at the break as the Ducks never took their foot off the pedal.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore celebrates with wide receiver Evan Stewart after throwing a touchdown pass against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The performance was much-needed for a Ducks squad that suffered a historic 39-31 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State last week.

Running back Jordon Davison and wide receiver Messiah Hampton each scored a pair of touchdowns and safety Jett Washington snagged two third-quarter interceptions. But it was Moore’s efficiency and poise that paced an explosive evening in Eugene for the Ducks.

Dante Moore Sets the Tone

Moore needed just 30 minutes to post 280 yards on 19-of-23 passing with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The senior finished with an 82.6 percent completion rate, including an average of 12.2 yards per attempt.

Moore essentially wrapped up the honors in the first quarter, going 11-of-13 for 223 yards and two touchdowns to guide the Ducks to a 28-0 lead.

The signal caller hit wide receivers Dakorien Moore (45 yards) and Evan Stewart (39 yards) for two long touchdown passes as Oregon put up seven plays of 20-plus yards in the first quarter for 278 yards and 12 first downs.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore takes a snap against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore connected with four different wide receivers

For Moore, it’s a nice recovery after struggling against the Cowboys last week, who claimed to have picked up on a “tell” that was telegraphing run or passing plays.

Quarterback Dylan Raiola relieved Moore in the second half and was impressive in his own right. The Nebraska transfer tossed his first touchdown as a Duck before finishing his Oregon debut by going 11-for-11 for 124 yards and three touchdowns. That was before eventually yielding to third-string quarterback Akili Smith Jr.

All told, 10 Oregon players scored 12 touchdowns on the evening.

Oregon Ducks Spreading the Wealth

Moore was electric but far from the only one putting on a show at Autzen.

Davison got the scoring started with 81 yards with a pair of first-quarter rushing touchdowns and finished with 81 yards on the ground.

Sept. 18, 2026; Eugene, OR; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison dives into the end zone for a touchdown versus the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Evan Stewart showed no signs of any lingering knee issues that kept him out all of 2025, hauling in three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown to go along with drawing a key pass interference call to set up a tight end Kendre Harrison’s 10-yard touchdown.

Davison got the scoring started with a pair of first-quarter rushing touchdowns and finished with 81 yards on the ground.

Harrison had a breakout night with 53 yards and the touchdown before heading to the locker room in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury. Wide receiver Messiah Hampton also added touchdown grabs of 7 and 17 yards.

Defensively, safety Jett Washington picked off Vikings quarterback Gabe Downing twice and forced a fumble in an impressive coming-out party for the freshman from Las Vegas.

The Response Oregon Needed

Talk about a rebound game. Moore eased many of the concerns from last week, even if it was against an inferior Portland State defense that failed to sack him. Oregon had given up five sacks through the Ducks’ first two games.

Sep 18, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Portland State Vikings at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s 84 points set a new program single-game scoring record, surpassing the previous mark of 81 points scored against Portland State in 2023.

Moore needed only a half to do his part in the win.

The celebration won’t last long, however. Oregon travels to face No. 12 USC in week 4, where the competition promises to be exponentially tougher.

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