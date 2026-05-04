The Oregon Ducks tight end room is one of the more intriguing position groups on the team's roster thanks to the departure of first-round NFL Draft pick Kenyon Sadiq.

Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson returns as the expected starter, but Oregon has some talented options behind Johnson. Five-star freshman Kendre Harrison could make an immediate impact as a true freshman, and he introduced himself to the Oregon fanbase in the latest episode of "Meet the Flock" released by the Ducks' video team.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Kendre Harrison Makes Oregon Introduction

"I'm from Reidsville, Carolina, and something that Oregon fans shoul dknow about Kendre is we're 'bout to have a lot of fun. We're 'bout to have a lot of fun. That's all, shoutout JMac (Jeremiah McClellan), man," said Harrison before Oregon receiver Jeremiah McClellan crashed his short interview.

"A lot of stuff change when you get to college, like recruiting. Like the process not the same, but since I've been here it's the family. It's just been family since the day I stepped on campus," Harrison continued.

Harrison was an early enrollee in Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, meaning he was able to move onto campus earlier and participate in some of the Ducks' practices for the College Football Playoff. His early arrival at Oregon could be the difference in his ability to contribute as a true freshman and not, giving him a head start on learning the playbook.

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When asked about his first spring ball with the Ducks, Harrison was rather optimistic:

"In my first spring, it went good, man. I definitely grew a lot, learned the playbook a lot," said Harrison.

Oregon Ducks Tight End Room Transfers

Harrison is far from the only new face in Oregon's tight end room as the Ducks added Penn State transfer Andrew Olesh as well as Clemson transfer Markus Dixon. Dixon played defensive end at Clemson before landing on Oregon's radar whereas the Ducks were heavily involved in the recruitment of Olesh out of high school.

Olesh was the No. 3 tight end and the No. 1 overall recruit from Pennsylvania in the class of 2025, and he took multiple visits to Eugene, Oregon, before eventually staying close to home and committing to Penn State.

"The coaches, the players, the staff. Really everything about it fits who I am and what I need. . . . Ever since my recruiting process, coach (Dan) Lanning, he's honestly one of my favorite coaches in the whole process," said Olesh.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The additions of Olesh and Harrison give the Oregon tight end unit some quality depth with plenty of eligibility remaining. Olesh redshirted during his freshman season at Penn State, and Harrison is entering his true freshman year.

With Jamari Johnson already receiving first-round projections for the 2027 NFL Draft, he likely only has one more season in Eugene. As a result, Harrison and Olesh will be relied upon as productive pieces of the offense sooner than later.

Still, that doesn't mean that Harrison and/or Olesh could make an impact in 2026.

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