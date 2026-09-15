Dante Moore Sets the Record Straight on Oregon's Players-Only Meeting

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks held a players-only meeting after losing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and Oregon quarterback Dante Moore shared his perspective of the team's meeting and the response when meeting with the media on Tuesday.

"The player-led meeting was great. I feel like every team needs it. Just to communicate, debrief, talk about the thoughts everybody's having in their heads. Wasn't much screaming going on. It was just trying to get on the same page with everybody. And I feel like it was very important because we needed it. And I feel that what we said in that meeting helped carry over into this week, and we've been attacking it every day," Moore said.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson, who was the star of two highlight plays on the defensive side of the ball against the Cowboys, was also asked about the players-only meeting.

"We met. I'm not going to get into details of like what we talked about and when we met, but we met, and we talked about it. And we had those conversations, and things will definitely be different from here on out," Jackson said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuesday, Sept. 15, was Moore's first appearance with the media since the loss after he was receiving treatment and unavailable to meet with media on Saturday. Oregon coach Dan Lanning defended the quarterback when speaking with reporters on Monday, clarifying the situation and explaining why Moore was not made available to the media after the game.

Ahead of Moore's session with the media, The Oregonian's Ryan Clarke apologized to Moore for the mischaracterization of the quarterback's absence after the loss.

What Dante Moore Said After Oklahoma State

"Yeah. That was a tough game, playing in their home stadium. It was a great team, great coaching staff, great players. You know, they came out victorious that day, and we just, you know, this whole week been attacking our weaknesses, and there was a lot of plays that, you know, I missed out there, some players on the team missed, and you only can miss so many plays in the game, and it can hurt you. So I kind of feel like we've been attacking that this whole week."

"Yeah. No, I accept your apology. I was going through a little tough time at the end of the game. But, I mean, you know, I was willing to push through the game for my teammates, just give them my all, just make sure that I go out there and leave everything on the field. But, yeah, we attacked this week, and, you know, we're attacking our weaknesses."

Building Team Leadership

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked by Oklahoma State defensive end Keviyan Huddleston as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, this whole summer we've been attacking that. as players, and these first two weeks haven't been the best weeks we've wanted, but I kind of feel like we've been looking in the mirror, finding out who we truly are, and I feel as a team, we've grown these past couple days ever since the Oklahoma State game. Been more vocal, been more connected, but these things happen in life, and you appreciate them because it just molds you better as a team."

Oklahoma State's Defense

"Yeah, they had great disguises out there. I knew that they wouldn't play much man-to-man against us. They'll be more of a zone team. And I kind of feel like just that game, there were some throws where I second-guessed myself, knowing that I told myself whenever I throw the ball, I want to have full confidence and full just trust in myself."

"And I second-guessed a lot of throws. There were some throws I missed. And there were some drops from the receivers. That's not who we are as an offense. We've been attacking that this whole week, and we're excited for, you know, our next upcoming game."

On Oregon's Offensive Struggles, Jamari Johnson

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half against Boise State Broncos safety Derek Ganter Jr. (9) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, Jamari's getting better. He's been, you know, taking care of himself. You know, he's a huge piece for this offense and as a team, and he's getting healthy. So he'll be back soon, and we're ready, you know, for him to come back. Yeah, just that game, I mean, there were some miscues, and it's very rare because this isn't our first time playing together as an offense, especially with the receivers and talent."

"So, yeah, it was to the point where we were just like, ‘Something's not clicking for us today.’ And for like second half, it kind of got better. We found some things, talked over time in the halftime about, you know, stuff we're seeing out there. But yeah, it was just a day where it wasn't the best for us. And, you know, that's not a great thing. So we've been attacking it this week."

Balancing Goals

"Yeah, that can be tough. I mean, as a human, we always want to look so far into our future and for our telescope goals, but we have to look at where we're at right now, and those are our microscope goals. And I kind of just feel that, you know, this week has been, you know, a great thing for us because we've been attacking every single day, trying to win the day, find our mistakes at practice."

"Sometimes redoing the play over again, pausing that period to communicate, talk as a team. And I kind of feel like that's just huge. We're just finding little details because little details can turn to big things, big issues. So kind of feel like just got to learn the things that we've been through, just keep attacking them. And that's really all."

Biggest Takeaways from the Loss

"Yeah, it was a game where, I mean. There was a lot of misreads, a lot of misthrows. It all falls onto me. There were some times where it was miscommunication. It all falls on me. So I just feel as a quarterback, with the way the offense plays, I take all the blame because I'm the guy out there that's, you know, making sure everybody's lined up correctly, putting the ball in the right areas, right spots against certain coverages."

"So it all fell onto me, and that's why I've been pushing myself more this week. I'm not saying I've been pushing myself a lot in the past, but... things happen, and these are great learning moments for me that I'm going to take from now and into my future."

On Footwork Tells

"Yeah, every player has tendencies. It can be to the NFL, it can be to college, it can be anybody. You know, that's why there's coaches on staff that find little details. And, I mean, I'm glad they brought it up. I'm glad that they, you know, got it all into the media."

"And, I mean, I haven't been on it (social media) much, but people have been telling me about it. I mean, it just shows me as a player that, you know, I have things that I need to fix, and every player has it, you know. It can be a great thing for a team, and I got to make sure I don't show it to a defense to help them get into a better check."

If He Always Receives Postgame IV's

"Yeah, I mean, I always get treatment, even after practice and things, but, yeah, that was a tough one, and, you know. It's a great learning curve for me to make sure I stay hydrated and take care of myself and just make sure that, you know, when those situations happen, I've been through it already, so I'm prepared now."

Correcting Mistakes on Offense

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, it's just, you know, we're human, and those thoughts come into where, you know, you think you see something, but you don't really trust it. And, I mean, there's times as a quarterback where you're out there on the field, you'd think there might be a defender in this window when you try to get to that progression. And, you know, on the film, you could look at it on the iPad, and, you know, he might have been there, he might not have been there."

"So it's just, you know, like I said, during the first half, there was times where I was just, you know, second-guessing myself. So come next half, just make sure I just pull the trigger. trusted my arm, trusted my receivers, trusted in our timing, and got better throughout the game."

Fourth Down Struggles

"Yeah, Coach Lanning does a great job in making sure that knowing when we’re going to go. Knowing him as a head coach, he loves to go for it on the fourth down. And as an offense, you have to appreciate that. A head coach that trusts in you and the offense."

"Yeah, it hasn't been the best thing this year for us, but we've been attacking it every single day, even today, just fourth and threes, fourth and fives, whatever it is, to make sure that at practice we get to do it so many times and rep it. That come game time, it just goes out there and happens cleanly for us. So, yeah, it's been a little struggle for us, but we're attacking it for sure."

What's Surprised Him Most

"I think the biggest thing, of course, is not getting the result we want. Of course, not saying that, you know, we want to – I mean, our mindset going into the game is we want to win, of course, that game. But I think just the process. Just been some days where, you know, we've been, you know, on and off."

"But I kind of feel like that's kind of been hurting us. And we've been, you know, finding our issues and we've been attacking it. So just some of the results, I mean, if it's – game we lost, if it's some throws from me, if it's some things happening on the defense side of the ball, there's all those things that happen. But we've just been attacking them and finding our issues."

On the Offensive Line

"Yeah, just Coach Terry and Coach Mehringer and them just finding what's best for this offense run game-wise, protection-wise. There's been some guys rotating. We're going to get it fixed, and we're going to have, you know, better protection, better run game and everything in the future. And, you know, I have 100 percent confidence in those guys as well."

Mindset Heading into Portland State

"Yeah, just another opportunity to go out there and play football. We've been, you know. practicing, you know, our asses off. And I just kind of feel that, you know, we're excited, of course, for today's practice and tomorrow's practice. So just every day at a time. And then, yeah, come game time, back in Autzen, it's time to play football and just have fun out there with my brothers."

Using Tendencies as an Advantage

"Yeah, you can look at it in both ways. I mean, to fix it and, like you said, use it, you know, as an advantage. So just got to find the clues, the tips, and just make sure that you can, you know, don't keep doing the bad things. But, like you said, you can play it both ways. So it's a good point right there."

Leading on the Sidelines vs. Oklahoma State

"Yeah, everybody loves it when you're scoring a lot of points, winning games, and things are easy. But I think I embrace the moments most when we're in a tough situation and we have to crawl and fight and get out of it. It just shows me who I am as a leader."

"And last year there was times where those situations happened and I didn't use my voice. And that kind of hurt us a lot. So I just feel like when that situation came upon that I feel I needed to step up and say some words and kind of help the offense get going a little bit more. So just a learning curve for me last year that I'm going to carry over this year."

Missing Jeremiah McClellan on Fourth Down

"Yeah, whenever, you know, a scramble drill happens, I mean, you know, as a quarterback, whenever you're scramble, you don't want to make a bad play worse. But, yeah, fourth down, I mean, you have to make a play. You have to make something happen. So, yeah, just missed them. Just got to make sure that when the chance happens again, I don't miss them then."

Pre-Snap Adjustments

"Yeah, just communicating fronts, points, just making sure that we're all clued in on protection. Just, you know, helping Poncho, helping the guys up front. Just what I see from the back end of my view, that for sure can help. And we've been attacking that this week."

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