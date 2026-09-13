One Bright Spot for Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning in Oklahoma State Loss

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker had an open field ahead of him as he dashed toward the Oregon end zone on a 75-yard scamper. What Mestemaker didn’t account for was the speed of Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson.

Jackson, considered the fastest player on Oregon, ran Mestemaker down and prevented what appeared to be a certain Cowboys touchdown to start the game.

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks inside linebacker Devon Jackson scores off a pick-six as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on , at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Less than five minutes later, Jackson once again victimized Mestemaker with his speed, taking an interception 96 yards to the house.

Unfortunately for No. 6 Oregon (1-1), the Ducks could not keep pace with Oklahoma State (1-1), who pulled off a shocking 39-31 upset win by becoming the first team to ever break a double-digit losing streak against a ranked opponent.

Despite the historic loss, Jackson was Oregon's MVP.

Devon Jackson Keeps Oregon Alive

Jackson finished with four tackles, two of them solo, including a touchdown-saving push out-of-bounds deep in the Ducks’ zone.

But it was that blistering speed that was the focal point.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Jordon Davison runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moments after chasing Mestemaker down, Jackson’s first career interception went 96-yards and prevented the Cowboys from going up 10-0 within the game’s first six minutes.

The fifth-year senior Jackson is getting his first opportunity as a starter this year after arriving in Eugene as the No. 1 ranked prospect in Nebraska out of Omaha’s Burke High School, according to the major recruiting outlets.

He’s played a big role in the Ducks defense, posting 17 tackles in 2023, followed by 47 in 2024 and 41 last year. In fact, Jackson played his way into his first two of three career starts in 2025 after his five-tackle performance in Oregon’s 69-3 win over Oklahoma State.

His first career interception and touchdown, however, might have kept Oregon from losing control of the game before its offense could build any momentum.

Dante Moore Rally Falls Short

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is sacked by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore had his opportunities to turn this into an Oregon win.

For the second consecutive week, Moore had to shake off a dismal first half. At one point on Saturday, Moore was just 3-of-11 for 17 yards in the first half as the Ducks struggled to generate any offense. Oregon trailed 24-17 heading into halftime after being outgained by Mestemaker and the Cowboys offense 350 yards to 101.

Moore flashed his talent in the second half, hitting wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart for 36- and 38-yard touchdown tosses.

Sept. 12, 2026; Stillwater, OK; Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei dives short of the goal line after intercepting a tipped pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Several factors doomed Moore in addition to some uncharacteristic inaccuracy from the junior quarterback.

The Ducks were flagged seven times for 66 yards, including multiple costly false start penalties from their offensive line. Oregon went 5 of 14 on third down and failed to convert any of its three fourth-down attempts.

Ducks wide receivers struggled with drops of the sweltering afternoon in Stillwater, while a Dierre Hill Jr. fumble sealed the Cowboys win.

Oregon was still in it right up until the end, and that was thanks in part to Moore, who came alive in the second half to finish 14-of-29 attempts for 191 yards and two scoring throws.

But in the end, the Ducks couldn’t overcome their own mistakes…and the prowess of Mestemaker.

Drew Mestemaker, The Duck Breaker

The Oregon defense will see Mestemaker in their nightmares.

The Cowboys signal-caller torched the Ducks on 14-of-20 passing for 179 yards, two touchdowns and 286 yards of total offense. And that was just in the first half.

Oregon slowed him at times in the second half, but his poise allowed him to finish 26-of-43 for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker runs past Oregon Ducks defensive back Ify Obidegwu during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His 10-yard rushing touchdown put the Cowboys up for good with 10:21 remaining and gave him 109 yards on the ground, one yard behind running back Caleb Hawkins for the team lead.

Mestemaker’s 426 yards of total offense was 145 more yards than Oregon produced all game.

His sheet wasn’t completely perfect. Mestemaker did allow two Ducks interceptions by Jackson and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei inside the Cowboys own five yard line, the latter setting up a 1-yard touchdown from Ducks running back Jordon Davison.

After an embarrassing opening-week loss to Tulsa, Mestemaker delivered a performance that will be talked about in Stillwater and beyond for quite some time.

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