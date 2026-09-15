Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Gets Heated Over Dante Moore’s Absence

The No. 21 Oregon Ducks have plenty of questions to answer following a 39-31 upset loss to unranked Oklahoma State in Stillwater. Facing a short week before Friday night’s game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning took the podium Monday with full accountability, troubling injury news and a spicy moment involving quarterback Dante Moore.

Here’s the backstory: Moore did not speak with reporters following Saturday’s loss, an unusual absence for Oregon’s starting quarterback. Neither the media nor the public was initially given a reason.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches “The O” on his way to the locker room before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Lanning was asked about it Monday, the exchange became a little heated... which was fitting after the Ducks battled Oklahoma State in a 103-degree heat index following a 90-minute lightning delay.

Dan Lanning Pushes Back on Dante Moore Question

Lanning revealed that Moore received two IVs after the game because of dehydration and cramping, and that not talking to the media was not his choice.

“I don’t think he chose not to,” Lanning said. “Did you know he was getting two IVs after the game? He was dehydrated. He’ll be speaking to you guys tomorrow. Any question that you want to ask him, you can certainly ask him.”

Moore, who completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes in the defeat, did gather his offense on the sideline in the second quarter and delivered a fiery message. Moore was screaming, which is very abnormal for him.

As someone who regularly interviews Moore, I can add important context. Moore does not avoid accountability. The redshirt junior is consistently polite and willing to answer difficult questions. He often pauses to gather his thoughts to give a thoughtful answer and regularly shoulders responsibility on himself rather than pointing fingers at teammates or coaches.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever given an interview while you’re getting an IV at the same time, getting treatment,” Lanning continued. “Does that make a little more sense? And then there’s a bus and a flight you’re trying to catch, as well. But Dante will be here tomorrow. You can talk to Dante. He was cramping up on the field.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning leads the Ducks onto the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After speaking with Lanning following the loss, defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti was the only Ducks player to talk.

The concerned raised in the press conference Monday was not necessarily that Moore missed the press conference, but that reporters in Stillwater were not given a reason for his absence. Lanning questioned whether an explanation should have been provided.

“Well, should it be?” Lanning asked.

“So, before you write your article, they should say, ‘Hey, just so you guys know?’” Lanning responded. “Well, you misconstrued it. You could always ask me. Good job.”

The exchange became tense, with Lanning appearing frustrated by the suggestion that Moore had intentionally avoided speaking after one of Oregon’s most difficult losses of his career.

Moore Expected to Answer Questions Tuesday

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore drinks water as the Oregon Ducks host the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lanning emphasized that Oregon’s players have consistently been available to reporters and that Moore’s treatment took precedence Saturday.

“I think the first thing we’re going to do postgame is get treatment,” Lanning said. “Have any of our players ever not been available to talk? … That’s one. He was getting two IVs after the game. He got one, then he got another one."

“That’s a product of being in a tough environment and great heat. He was cramping up on the field. Sorry he wasn’t able to get you an interview. You can ask him about it tomorrow.”

Moore is expected to speak with reporters Tuesday after practice, giving him his first chance to discuss Oregon’s upset loss and how the Ducks plan to respond.

Dante Moore Tipping Defenses?

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions | Oregon Ducks on SI's Jake Bunn

Moore will undoubtedly also be asked about reports that he has a "tell" that is tipping defenses when the Ducks are utilizing a run or pass play. There are reports that Moore is giving up run or pass pre snap with how his feet are aligned.

Lanning addressed the offensive "tells" during his Monday press conference.

"There's going to be times, based on looks, that, you have more tells than others, and sometimes you can take advantage of and use those. So, you want to sell certain looks for certain things, but I'd say that's something we can be better at. One of the things we definitely addressed after the game,” Lanning said.

There were more than 20 scouts and multiple NFL general managers in attendance for Oregon's loss at Oklahoma State. Moore, who was tabbed as a potential No. 1 pick of the 2027 NFL Draft, showed arguably the worst performance in his Oregon career. Moore's finished 14-of-29 for 191 yards with two touchdowns and was upstaged by Oklahama State quarterback Drew Mestemaker.

Moore is a former 5-star recruit and started all 15 games as a Duck in 2025 plus five games as a true freshman at UCLA. Last season, the Detroit-native delivered one of the most efficient seasons in the nation. Moore ranked No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

Lanning, Moore and the Ducks look to right the ship on Friday night, as Oregon hosts Portland State at 7:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

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