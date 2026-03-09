Dante Moore Snub Turns Heads As USC Quarterback Suddenly Climbs

When Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore decided to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene for another season, he skyrocketed up most rankings for best college football quarterbacks. However, according to an "impact score" by PFSN, Moore is not a Top-10 returning Power Four quarterback.

Meanwhile, Oregon's Big Ten foe, the USC Trojans have a quarterback who usurped the No. 1 spot for impact score. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is a redshirt senior and regarded as one of the nation's top returning quarterbacks but ranking higher than Moore is quite the surprise.

What is factored into the "impact score" and how is Moore not in the top-10?

Dante Moore Snubbed From Impact Score

Below is the list of the Top-10 returning Power Four quarterbacks, via impact score.

1. Jayden Maiava, USC: 93.1



2. Julian Sayin, Ohio State: 90.8



3. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss: 90.3



4. Byrum Brown, Auburn: 88.8



5. Devon Dampier, Utah: 88.5



6. Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech: 88.2



7. Darian Mensah, Miami: 88.2



8. Gunner Stockton, Georgia: 88.0



9. Demond Williams Jr., Washington: 87.8



10. Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska: 86.7

To determine impact score, PFSN's system assigns a numerical score and letter grade to each quarterback by evaluating both passing and rushing performance. Stable factors like clean-pocket play and designed runs carry more weight, along with a clutch component that emphasizes performance in high-leverage moments.

In 2025, Moore earned a B grade and ranked No. 22 among all quarterbacks with a 85.9 impact score. On the other hand, Maiava earned an A grade and ranked No. 3 with a 93.1 impact score.

On a positive note, this Moore "snub" could be seen as an opportunity for improvement.

Moore's impact could jump in 2026 as he leads a dangerous group of playmakers like receivers Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Maiava has the chance to turn heads as well. As USC’s starting quarterback in 2025, Maiava started all 13 games for the Trojans. He completed 265 of 403 passes for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Maiava also rushed for 157 yards and six touchdowns on 54 carries and even recorded one tackle and one forced fumble. He finished the season leading the nation with a 91.2 QBR.

Moore vs. Maiava is a brewing Big Ten quarterback showdown for fans to enjoy. Oregon travels south to play USC in Los Angeles on Sept. 26

Dan Lanning Reveals What Makes Dante Moore Special

Moore led the Ducks to a 13-2 record in 2025, weathering sheets of rain and wind and a wave of injuries across the offense, including multiple starting wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen. Through it all, he produced one of the most efficient seasons in the country. Moore finished No. 3 nationally with a 72.9 completion percentage and ranked No. 7 with a 166.73 passer rating.

After backing up now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Moore had a break out season, completing 272 of 373 passes for 3,280 yards with 28 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He was named Offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl after leading the Ducks to a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal victory over No. 4 Texas Tech, completing 26 of 33 passes for 234 yards.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus what makes Moore special.

“Dante has all the ability in the world, has the arm talent,” Lanning said earlier in 2025. “The other piece I think is his poise. He's calm, collected. He plays with a swagger out there, which I think you want to have in a quarterback. He's done a really, really good job of that… He has a mentality right now about how he wants to go attack things.”

Moore and the Ducks only two losses were to the Indiana Hoosiers, who ended Oregon's National Championship dreams in the semifinal game at the Peach Bowl.

Moore struggled in Oregon's final game of the season in the loss to Indiana. Moore finished the game with 285 passing yards and two touchdowns. However, he also had three turnovers with two fumbles and one interception - which was the very first play of the game. Those stats could go a long way in hurting his impact score from PFSN.

With Moore returning, the Ducks became an instant College Football Playoff contender in 2026.

The Ducks defense looks to again be dominant with the return of defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei all coming back for 2026 despite high NFL Draft stocks. Oregon's starting center Iapani Laloulu also chose to return for another season in Eugene.

Before deciding to return to the Ducks, many NFL Draft evaluators named Moore second-best (behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza) quarterback in the 2026 class as a top-5 draft pick. His return has a massive impact on the Ducks, even if PFSN's rankings don't see it that way.