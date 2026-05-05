Dante Moore Turns Heads on Early Heisman Trophy Watchlist

After the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game, fans are still reeling from seeing starting quarterback Dante Moore's return to Rich Brooks Field.

After turning down a chance at entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore completed 7-of-11 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in what coach Dan Lanning called a "vanilla" scrimmage. Though the fans and media only got a glimpse at Moore, the hype is building as the Duck leader's name continues to grace preseason quarterback rankings.

Oregon’s Dante Moore runs for a first down during the first half of the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore Ranked As Top Returning Quarterback by Sports Illustrated

In a recent ranking of Heisman Trophy contenders from Sports Illustrated's Tim Capurso, Moore ranks No. 3 for the prestigious award prior to the 2026 season, behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

Though Capurso did concede Moore's navigation of Indiana's defense during the Ducks' 56-22 defeat in the Peach Bowl left much to be desired, the Oregon quarterback shows enough raw talent on the field to be built upon in what is expected to be his final season of college football.

"Early indications from the Ducks’ spring practice point to Moore’s increased comfort dissecting defenses, something he at times struggled with during his first season as a starter. The sky is the limit for the Ducks’ signal-caller in 2026," Capurso wrote.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mounting Expectations

The Sports Illustrated ranking isn't the only breakdown Moore's name appears as a top anticipated returner. ESPN's Bill Connelly placed Moore as the No. 6 quarterback in the field as "almost ready" for an NFL stint and Brad Crawford of CBS Sports placed the Duck returner as their No. 1 selection, stating Moore "deserved" the honor off his previous seasons' performance.

Last season in the Ducks' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Moore totaled 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in the passing game with only 10 interceptions and 156 yards and two touchdowns off 73 carries in the ground game.

Moore's return to college when he could have exited to the NFL as a potential top five pick shows a maturity to want to develop a little more before the next level, and with Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai taking up the on-field coaching position fully, Moore is still working with those familiar to him to build upon his skills.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers during the third quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Mental Aspect

Throughout all the off season chatter, Moore's mental game is frequently brought into the forefront. Moore has at length spoken about building his mental fortitude, citing Oregon's loss to Indiana at Autzen Stadium last October as a turning point for him. Moore even sent an open message to Oregon's governor Tina Kotek during the current off season requesting Oregon teens have increased access to mental health resources.

After Oregon's spring game, Moore spoke to the pressure he feels with the mounting anticipation during the offseason and how he's building mental fortitude.

“I kind of feel like as athletes, we get so much into our minds and mental that at the end of the day, I kind of just told everybody the other day – picture yourself when you’re a kid playing in the backyard you’re just having fun. You’re running around, you’re having the joy," Moore said.

"You’re not thinking of everybody thinking you when you make a mistake how they want to think about it. Like today, during the game, ran out of bounds, threw the ball to the kid," Moore added. "He threw it back. Just having fun to where you just taking so much stress off yourself.”

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