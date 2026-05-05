Dante Moore Turns Heads on Early Heisman Trophy Watchlist
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After the Oregon Ducks' annual spring game, fans are still reeling from seeing starting quarterback Dante Moore's return to Rich Brooks Field.
After turning down a chance at entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Moore completed 7-of-11 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown in what coach Dan Lanning called a "vanilla" scrimmage. Though the fans and media only got a glimpse at Moore, the hype is building as the Duck leader's name continues to grace preseason quarterback rankings.
Dante Moore Ranked As Top Returning Quarterback by Sports Illustrated
In a recent ranking of Heisman Trophy contenders from Sports Illustrated's Tim Capurso, Moore ranks No. 3 for the prestigious award prior to the 2026 season, behind Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.
Though Capurso did concede Moore's navigation of Indiana's defense during the Ducks' 56-22 defeat in the Peach Bowl left much to be desired, the Oregon quarterback shows enough raw talent on the field to be built upon in what is expected to be his final season of college football.
"Early indications from the Ducks’ spring practice point to Moore’s increased comfort dissecting defenses, something he at times struggled with during his first season as a starter. The sky is the limit for the Ducks’ signal-caller in 2026," Capurso wrote.
Mounting Expectations
The Sports Illustrated ranking isn't the only breakdown Moore's name appears as a top anticipated returner. ESPN's Bill Connelly placed Moore as the No. 6 quarterback in the field as "almost ready" for an NFL stint and Brad Crawford of CBS Sports placed the Duck returner as their No. 1 selection, stating Moore "deserved" the honor off his previous seasons' performance.
Last season in the Ducks' run to the College Football Playoff semifinals, Moore totaled 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns in the passing game with only 10 interceptions and 156 yards and two touchdowns off 73 carries in the ground game.
Moore's return to college when he could have exited to the NFL as a potential top five pick shows a maturity to want to develop a little more before the next level, and with Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai taking up the on-field coaching position fully, Moore is still working with those familiar to him to build upon his skills.
The Mental Aspect
Throughout all the off season chatter, Moore's mental game is frequently brought into the forefront. Moore has at length spoken about building his mental fortitude, citing Oregon's loss to Indiana at Autzen Stadium last October as a turning point for him. Moore even sent an open message to Oregon's governor Tina Kotek during the current off season requesting Oregon teens have increased access to mental health resources.
After Oregon's spring game, Moore spoke to the pressure he feels with the mounting anticipation during the offseason and how he's building mental fortitude.
“I kind of feel like as athletes, we get so much into our minds and mental that at the end of the day, I kind of just told everybody the other day – picture yourself when you’re a kid playing in the backyard you’re just having fun. You’re running around, you’re having the joy," Moore said.
"You’re not thinking of everybody thinking you when you make a mistake how they want to think about it. Like today, during the game, ran out of bounds, threw the ball to the kid," Moore added. "He threw it back. Just having fun to where you just taking so much stress off yourself.”
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A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.