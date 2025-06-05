Deshaun Watson Gives Injury Update: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel is competing for the starting position in a crowdedquarterback room... that might get one more competitor.
The Cleveland Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster heading into the 2025 NFL season. Through the draft, the Browns selected both Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. During free agency, Cleveland made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for quarterback Kenny Pickett and signed free agent Joe Flacco.
While the four are the ones competing for the week one starting position, veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson is returning to the Browns this season but is rehabbing from an achilles injury. Watson will likely miss time but is working to make his way back to the field.
Watson shared a video of his intense training as he works his way back to the football field, potentially this season. In the video, Watson is seen working on his technique that can help him return to play soon without taking a step back as he recovers from his injury.
“I think it’s a fun challenge, just cause we starting from ground zero,” Watson said. “I’ve been throwing my whole life. It’s really natural but it’s the little details and fundamentals that comes with it to be a little more accurate, to add that more power, that rotation. The more fluent you can be as a passer, as a thrower it’ll just flow better.”
“Obviously I don’t wanna be hurt, but at the same time, using this moment to really focus on the details that I wouldn’t focus on if I was rushing back,” Watson continued.
While Watson’s timetable is still uncertain, his return would affect the Browns’ quarterback competition. There is a chance the Browns will keep four players, though it is likely one will be traded or cut by the time training camp begins. If Watson were to return this season, that would mean another quarterback is at risk of being traded or cut later down the line.
“I don’t think they’re taking those four to camp. I think one of those guys will be gone, traded or cut, and replaced with a true camp arm who’s there to help get through the individual drills,” NFL Insider Mike Florio said.
There is still the chance that Watson will miss the entirety of the 2025 season. If he were to make a return, it would put added pressure on Gabriel and the Browns’ quarterbacks.
On day two of open OTAs, Gabriel had a strong performance. He completed the most passes of all the quarterbacks and threw three touchdowns. Gabriel also had the most passing attempts at 20, demonstrating how Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski is dividing reps to give each quarterback an equal opportunity.
There are recent reports that Gabriel could be the odd man out due to his height, but the former Oregon quarterback is putting in the work to show his size is not a factor. He is already demonstrating his talent when given the reps, and will continue to take advantage of the veteran quarterbacks around him to continue to learn and grow as a player.
"Yeah, those guys are doing great," Stefanski said of Gabriel and Sanders. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."
"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski said.