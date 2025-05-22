Deshaun Watson Injury Timeline: Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns last month. Gabriel joins a quarterback room in Cleveland with rookie Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson. The $230 million dollar question is if Deshaun Watson will be back in 2025 after his torn achilles he suffered last season.
Sports Illustrated NFL Insider Albert Breer went on a Cleveland sports radio show on Tuesday , where he was asked if he thinks that Watson will be able to return this season.
Gabriel would be battling another rookie in Shedeur Sanders, a 40-year-old Joe Flacco, and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. The Browns have not made any long term commitments to any of these quarterbacks, opening the door for Gabriel.
How Deshaun Watson's Return Impacts Dillon Gabriel
Deshaun Watson’s potential return will play a big factor in what type of role Dillon Gabriel can expect to play in his rookie season. The Browns quarterback could go a lot of different ways if Watson is not in the picture.
On the other hand with the Watson, he has two more fully guaranteed years left in his deal. If he’s healthy enough to play, it’s hard to not see the Browns giving him another opportunity to start even if someone else in the quarterback room plays well during training camp.
Will Deshaun Watson Play For Cleveland Browns In 2025?
Watson suffered a season ending torn achilles last season. Even when Watson has been on the field for Cleveland, it has not gone well. Since signing a fully guaranteed five-year $230 million contract in 2022, he has played 19 games, throwing for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Browns have a record of 9-10 in games Watson has started.
Albert Breer was on The Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan, where he said that he sees a path for Watson being back on the field in 2025.
“I don’t think it’s impossible at all (for Watson to play in 2025). I think it’s definitely on the table and I think he could play this year,” Breer said. “You look at the timelines for an achilles, they do vary a bunch, but based on when he had his second last year (in December 2024), the idea that he can come back in nine months…you’re still talking about potentially (coming back) before the season."
The Browns 2025 season will get underway on Septemer 7 at home agaisnt the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland is coming off a disastrous 2024 season where they went 3-14. It was especially disappointing considering that the Browns the season before went 11-6 and made the playoffs.
What does the 2025 season have in store for the Cleveland Browns?