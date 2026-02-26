Dillon Thieneman Doesn't Hold Back About Oregon's Development at NFL Combine
In this story:
Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman spoke to the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday before he and the rest of the safeties have their on-field workout on Friday, and Thieneman revealed how he felt Oregon and the Ducks' coaching staff developed him for the NFL.
What Dillon Thieneman Said at the NFL Combine
"I feel like I got a lot more developed, worked on my weaknesses from Purdue, from that second season there. Really focused on what I wasn’t good at and then was able to expand my game, play multiple coverages over there at Oregon and prepare me for the next level," Thieneman said.
"One huge one (weakness) was open-field tackling coming from the second year at Purdue. Wasn’t the best that year, and something that I really worked on in the offseason, worked on with my coaches doing extra drills there, and I feel like I really excel at that now," the former Ducks safety continued.
Thieneman noted the difference in development at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and his feelings can be easily backed by Oregon's presence at the NFL Combine and in the NFL Draft. Under Lanning, the Ducks have continued to set records with 10 Oregon players getting drafted to the NFL in 2025, and nine Ducks were invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.
MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft
MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused
MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dillon Thieneman's College Career, NFL Draft Profile
Thieneman started his career with the Purdue Boilermakers before transferring to Oregon for one year in 2025. His coach at Purdue was former Boilermakers Ryan Walters, a former collegiate safety himself, but Walters was fired after the 2024 season, and Thieneman subsequently entered the portal.
With the Ducks in 2025, Thieneman registered 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions, helping lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff.
Prior to his arrival in Eugene, Thieneman was already a top safety in the Big Ten. As a true freshman, he caught six interceptions, which ranked No. 3 nationally. He added 106 total tackles and was named the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Defensive Freshman of the Year.
His production continued as a sophomore although his interceptions decreased. Still, Thieneman registered 70 solo tackles (104 combined), 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.
In college, he demonstrated himself as a willing defender against the run, but Thieneman is also a ballhawking safety. Perhaps his biggest moment wearing an Oregon uniform came against Penn State in overtime as Thieneman's interception of Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar won the Ducks the game.
Ducks fans might also remember Thieneman because of his collaboration with former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher as the two formed the "Caucasian Collision Unit." The name is apt with Boettcher and Thieneman leading the Ducks in tackles during the 2025 season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.