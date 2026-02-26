Dillon Thieneman Doesn't Hold Back About Oregon's Development at NFL Combine

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman spoke to the media at the NFL Combine on Thursday before he and the rest of the safeties have their on-field workout on Friday, and Thieneman revealed how he felt Oregon and the Ducks' coaching staff developed him for the NFL.

What Dillon Thieneman Said at the NFL Combine

"I feel like I got a lot more developed, worked on my weaknesses from Purdue, from that second season there. Really focused on what I wasn’t good at and then was able to expand my game, play multiple coverages over there at Oregon and prepare me for the next level," Thieneman said.

Dillon Thieneman meets with the media at the 2026 NFL Combine. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"One huge one (weakness) was open-field tackling coming from the second year at Purdue. Wasn’t the best that year, and something that I really worked on in the offseason, worked on with my coaches doing extra drills there, and I feel like I really excel at that now," the former Ducks safety continued.

Dillon Thieneman shared he felt he developed more when he went to Oregon @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/pY4r2FplV7 — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) February 26, 2026

Thieneman noted the difference in development at Oregon under Ducks coach Dan Lanning, and his feelings can be easily backed by Oregon's presence at the NFL Combine and in the NFL Draft. Under Lanning, the Ducks have continued to set records with 10 Oregon players getting drafted to the NFL in 2025, and nine Ducks were invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

MORE: Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

MORE: Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused

MORE: Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Dillon Thieneman's College Career, NFL Draft Profile

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thieneman started his career with the Purdue Boilermakers before transferring to Oregon for one year in 2025. His coach at Purdue was former Boilermakers Ryan Walters, a former collegiate safety himself, but Walters was fired after the 2024 season, and Thieneman subsequently entered the portal.

With the Ducks in 2025, Thieneman registered 96 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions, helping lead Oregon to the College Football Playoff.

Prior to his arrival in Eugene, Thieneman was already a top safety in the Big Ten. As a true freshman, he caught six interceptions, which ranked No. 3 nationally. He added 106 total tackles and was named the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Defensive Freshman of the Year.

His production continued as a sophomore although his interceptions decreased. Still, Thieneman registered 70 solo tackles (104 combined), 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack.

In college, he demonstrated himself as a willing defender against the run, but Thieneman is also a ballhawking safety. Perhaps his biggest moment wearing an Oregon uniform came against Penn State in overtime as Thieneman's interception of Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar won the Ducks the game.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Ducks fans might also remember Thieneman because of his collaboration with former Oregon linebacker Bryce Boettcher as the two formed the "Caucasian Collision Unit." The name is apt with Boettcher and Thieneman leading the Ducks in tackles during the 2025 season.