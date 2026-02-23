Oregon Ducks Schedule Update After Rivalry With Oregon State Reportedly Paused
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers football rivalry will remain on pause until at least 2028, according to a report from The Oregonian's James Crepea. Crepea reported that a 2028 meeting is on the negotiating table, but Oregon State's 2027 schedule seemingly won't fit the Ducks.
"We weren’t able to do that,” Barnes told Crepea. “That was on our side.”
Per FBSchedules, Oregon State is set to face Portland State, New Mexico, Ole Miss, and BYU as part of the Beavers' non-conference slate in 2027. With the new-look Pac-12 schedule starting in 2026, Oregon State has multiple non-conference games scheduled each season for the forseeable future. Will the Beavers make room to revive the series with the Ducks?
In 2023, the Big Ten announced each team's conference opponents from 2024 through the 2028 seasons. While the 2026 schedule has been fully released, future conference games are only divided by home and away since those have not yet been scheduled.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Schedule
- Boise State - Sept. 5 (home)
- Oklahoma State - Sept. 12 (away)
- Portland State - Sept. 19 (home)
- USC - Sept. 26 (away)
- BYE - Oct. 3
- UCLA - Oct. 10 (home)
- Nebraska - Oct. 17 (home)
- Illinois - Oct. 24 (away)
- Northwestern - Oct. 31 (home)
- Ohio State - Nov. 7 (away)
- Michigan - Nov. 14 (home)
- Michigan State - Nov. 21 (away)
- Washington - Nov. 28 (home)
Oregon Ducks 2027 Schedule
As for Oregon's 2027 schedule, the only non-conference matchups that have been announced are Eastern Washington and Baylor. Without Oregon State on the schedule, the Ducks will have to find a non-conference opponent.
- Eastern Washington - Sept. 4 (home)
- Baylor - Sept. 11 (away)
- Iowa - TBA (home)
- Ohio State - TBA (home)
- Penn State - TBA (home)
- Purdue - TBA (home)
- Maryland - TBA (away)
- Michigan - TBA (away)
- Nebraska - TBA (away)
- UCLA - TBA (away)
- Washington - TBA (away)
The Ducks are only hosting four Big Ten games in Autzen Stadium during 2027, so Oregon is expected to pursue adding another home game to the non-conference schedule.
While Oregon fans might prefer to see a Power Four opponent come to Eugene to face the Ducks, it's more likely that a local FCS program makes the trip. With expanded conferences and larger travel distances, teams might be less inclined to travel to the Pacific Northwest in September.
