Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman's Updated NFL Draft Projection
In this story:
Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman declared for the 2026 NFL Draft this offseason and is considered to be one of first safeties off the board. Will he go in the first round?
Dillon Thieneman Rated as Top 3 Safety in 2026 NFL Draft
Football analyst Bucky Brooks revealed his top five 2026 NFL Draft prospects at the safety position, and he ranked Thieneman No. 3. Here is the full top five.
No. 1: Caleb Downs, Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh Panthers
No. 3: Dillon Thieneman, Oregon Ducks
No. 4: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo Rockets
No. 5: Bud Clark, TCU Horned Frogs
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Thieneman is projected to be an early second round pick. His performance at the NFL Scouting Combine could have a big impact on his draft stock.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Land Texas Four-Star Running Back Recruit
MORE: Oregon Ducks Freshman Puts Nation On Notice With New Ranking
MORE: What Dante Moore's NFL Draft Decision Means for Oregon's Season
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!
Dillon Thieneman’s Collegiate Career
Dillon Thieneman signed with the Purdue Boilermakers out of high school as a member of their 2023 recruiting class. He started as a freshman for the Boilermakers, and in 12 games, he had 106 total tackles, six interceptions, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended.
Thieneman was named as the 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year for this performance. He also was named a Third-team All-American and Second-team All-Big Ten. Thieneman played for Purdue again in 2024 before entering the transfer portal that following offseason and transferred to the Oregon Ducks.
With Oregon in 2025, Thieneman had 96 total tackles, two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack and five passes defended. He was named a First-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten.
Recent Oregon Defensive Backs Drafted
When Dillon Thieneman gets drafted, he will join a group of former Ducks defensive backs that currently play in the secondary in the NFL. A few of the most notable Ducks at the next level are New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, and New York Giants safety Jevon Holland.
Gonzalez played for the Ducks in 2022 and was selected No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Gonzalez has been an key piece to this Patriots defense that made it all the way to the Super Bowl this past season. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2025 and Second-team All-Pro in 2024.
Deommodore Lenoir played for Oregon from 2017-2020 and was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He has become arguably the 49ers best shutdown corner since getting to San Francisco.
Jevon Holland played for the Ducks from 2018-2020 and was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins. In 2021, Holland made the PFWA All-Rookie team. He was the most recent Oregon safety to be drafted. Theineman will look to become the next one.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1