Elite Quarterback Recruit Includes Oregon in Top Schools

Five-star quarterback recruit Neimann Lawrence from the class of 2028 is one of the better players in the country, as he has solidified himself as a top target among underclassmen. He has been progressing through his recruitment recently, including his top schools being released by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The American Heritage High School prospect from the state of Florida released his top schools, as he has now cut his list down to 10.

Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Neimann Lawrence's Top-10 Programs

• Miami Hurricanes

• Ohio State Buckeyes

• Texas Longhorns

• Texas A&M Aggies

• Michigan Wolverines

• Kentucky Wildcats

• Notre Dame Fighting Irish

• Florida Gators

• Virginia Tech Hokies

• Oregon Ducks

The Ducks have been searching for their first commit in the 2028 class, as they have yet to land one. They have been focused on the current class of 2027, but they have yet to land a quarterback. The quarterback is one position that commits sooner than others in high school recruiting, but class of 2028 prospects still have some time. As for the class of 2027, some dominoes could fall after spring visits.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Receive Surprising Ranking Heading Into 2026 Season

MORE: Kenyon Sadiq Reunites With Old Oregon Teammate in Latest NFL Draft Projection

MORE: New Quarterback Rankings Show Why the Oregon Ducks Are Different

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during the head coaches’ press conference ahead of the Peach Bowl at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have already set their targets on a 2027 quarterback that they are seemingly leading the pack for in five-star quarterback recruit Will Mencl. Still, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are involved with other quarterback prospects in the class of 2027 like four-star signal callers Dane Weber and Sione Kaho.

At this moment in the class of 2028, there have been two quarterbacks who have made headlines for the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks have been linked to Lawrence, and they have also been linked to Koa Malau'ulu, who is a prospect from the state of California. The higher-ranked prospect out of the two is Lawrence, who would be the main target for many; however, if the Ducks were to land Mencl, that could make things more interesting.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning on the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Lawrence is a player who will likely make a strong case to play in his first or second year. Depending on who these teams land the year prior could make things a bit difficult, which is why some schools don't start looking for the underclassmen quarterbacks first. Instead, they look for the current class quarterbacks before making a judgment call. Luckily for the Ducks, they are at the minimum in the race, while other teams are seemingly falling out of the picture.

With it being early, these teams could change, but more often than not, the prospect is usually spot on when releasing a list this early, as they usually end up committing to a school within the list. This just goes to show why recruiting players at an early age is of significant importance.

Meanwhile, Oregon's activity in the transfer portal will also adjust the Ducks' strategy when it comes to quarterback recruiting.

Recommended Articles