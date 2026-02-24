Predicting Which Round Each Oregon Duck Will Be Picked in the NFL Draft

The Oregon Ducks are in store for another busy NFL Draft, following a 2025 NFL Draft that saw 10 total Ducks picked by various NFL teams. The Ducks may not have as many players taken in the first round as in prior years, but they will still have a very healthy number of players taken. Below is a prediction for each player taken in the 2026 NFL Draft and what round they will go in.

Kenyon Sadiq - First Round

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq talks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sadiq is arguably the best tight end prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft and will most likely slot in as the starting tight end for whichever NFL team drafts him. Sadiq finished his last year with Oregon with 51 receptions for 580 yards and eight touchdowns. Sadiq has been predicted by many to go in the middle of the first rounds, with some predicting the Carolina Panthers could select him at No. 19 overall to give quarterback Bryce Young another weapon.

2. Dillon Thieneman - Second Round

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Thieneman played a different position, he would most likely be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, but safety is a position that most teams address in later rounds. Thieneman is arguably the No. 2-ranked safety prospect in the upcoming draft, behind Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. Thieneman finished his 2025 season with the Ducks, recording 44 tackles and two interceptions.

3. Emmanuel Pregnon - Second Round

Pregnon has been ranked as the No. 5 interior offensive lineman prospect by CBS going into the 2026 NFL Draft. Pregnon’s 6-5 frame should excite NFL teams. If a team is really hurting on offensive line depth, it’s possible Pregnon could slot in as a day-one starter as a rookie. It’s realistic he could be taken in the middle to end of the second round.

4. Isaiah World - Fifth Round

Oregon’s Isaiah World, left, takes a picture with coach Dan Lanning before the game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

World’s draft stock took a hit when it was reported that he would not participate in the 2026 NFL Combine due to a torn ACL. If fully healthy, World could have gone in the later picks of the third round or somewhere in the fourth, but teams will most likely be wary of World’s injury, and the fifth round is where teams may look to take a flyer on him.

5. Jadon Canady - Fifth Round

Canady had a great 2025 season in Eugene and ranks at No. 4 for passer rating allowed among 2026 defensive backs who have declared for the draft, allowing a passer rating of just 39.4. Canady finished his 2025 season with 18 tackles, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. The fifth round is a conservative prediction for when Canady will be taken.

6. Bryce Boettcher - Fifth Round

Boettcher was the heart and soul of the Ducks' defense in 2025 and put up a statistically great season, recording 56 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles. Depending on Boettcher's NFL Combine performance, he could go in the fifth or sixth round.

7. Malik Benson - Sixth Round

With his size and speed, it would be hard to visualize Benson not being taken by a team in the 2026 NFL Draft. His touchdown catch and run against Washington showed off everything Benson can do, including making catches in traffic, winning a foot race against defensive backs, and ball security. A team will most likely take a flyer on Benson in the later rounds.

8. Noah Whittington - Seventh Round

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Noah Whittington (6) poses for a photo with head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Whittington excelled in his final year at Oregon, but was at times in the shadow of freshman running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. Whittington accumulated 129 carries for 829 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Whittington averaged 6.4 yards per carry, ranking him at No. 17 in the country in the metric. Whittington could very well be taken by an NFL team with an aging running back on their roster.

9. Alex Harkey - Seventh Round

Harkey was a member of the Oregon offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore award, given to the best offensive line in college football. Harkey took a few personal foul penalties that had Ducks fans scratching their heads in the 2025 season, including a few unsportsmanlike penalties that NFL teams may look into. The seventh round seems like a place where Harkey could be taken, but the former Duck could be an undrafted free agent.