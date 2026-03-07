Dillon Thieneman Speaks Candidly On Cooper DeJean Comparisons

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman is catching attention in NFL circles and national media ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. After Thieneman’s excellent NFL combine performance, he has been compared to the NFL’s best slot cornerback - Philadelphia Eagles’ Cooper DeJean.

Thieneman caught up with reporter Kay Adams on what that comparison means to him.

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillon Thieneman On Cooper DeJean Comparison

Why does Thieneman think he gets compared to DeJean?

“Similar size, similar builds - Big Ten schools,” Thieneman said with a big smile.

Adams jumped in with a smile, “You are what (DeJean) and Reed Blankenship would call an exciting white.”

“So if Reed Blankenship ends up leaving Philly, and you get drafted to Philly - which is not beyond the realm of possibility - The world is open. Would you pick up the ‘Exciting Mics’ microphone and would you want to be part of that podcast?” Adams asked Thieneman.

Yeah, I would be down to be part of the podcast. Obviously, it's not my decision. I would have to definitely talk to them. But, yeah, I would be very happy to step in the role,” Thieneman laughed.

Thieneman said he and DeJean have not spoke yet but that he has watched his film.

“How he plays in the slot - He's very comfortable there, comfortable playing close to line scrimmage. Playing a little bit different position he played in college, more of a corner in college, but just his ability to adapt and change in certain situations,” Thieneman said of DeJean.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's clear that Thieneman has a great respect for DeJean ... and could even be interested in joining his popular podcast with Blankenship, if the invite was given.

That could be pure entertainment, considering both are Big Ten foes as DeJean is a former Iowa Hawkeye and Thieneman also played for Purdue before transferring to Oregon.

Would Dillon Thieneman Fit With Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles?

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said that Thieneman shined in his interviews with teams at the combine, drawing multiple comparisons to DeJean.

The mention puts Thieneman in elite company. DeJean led all NFL slot cornerbacks in PFF coverage grade (79.3), catch rate allowed (61.4 percent) and passer rating allowed (55.4.) Maybe most impressive of all, DeJean has not allowed a passing touchdown as a slot cornerback since being drafted in second round by the Eagles in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Blankenship is Philadelphia’s starting safety and defensive captain but his future is up in the air in NFL Free Agency. His departure would leave a huge gap on the Eagles roster - one that Thieneman could fit into nicely.

Thieneman is a projected first or second round pick and Philadelphia has the No. 23 overall selection. However, the Eagles have also been connected to another Duck in Thieneman’s teammate - tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Thieneman recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time among safeties, with a 4.35-second time. His vertical jump was 41 inches, and his broad jump was an astounding 10 feet, 5 inches. He is an exciting prospect that could fit nicely with the Eagles. He also has been seriously linked to the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 overall pick.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Dillion Thieneman (DB52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Makes Dillon Thieneman Special

Thieneman made history and a huge impact in one season in Eugene, becoming the first Oregon defensive back ever to be a first-team academic all-American. Thieneman maintained a 3.95 GPA while also starting all 15 games for the Ducks and finishing second on the team with 96 total tackles.

Thieneman was also selected as a second-team all-American on the field by the Associated Press, The Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Thieneman finished the 2025 season with two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack and five pass breakups for the Ducks. A major highlight of the season was much thanks to Thieneman and his interception in double overtime to seal Oregon's win at then-No. 3 Penn State.