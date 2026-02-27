What Former NFL Scout's Claim Says About Dillon Thieneman's NFL Draft Standing
EUGENE – Three Oregon Ducks stars are set to participate in the NFL Combine on Friday with the opportunity to impress NFL scouts.
Among the group participating on Friday is safety Dillon Thieneman. Oregon’s junior safety is anticipated to be one of its highest-drafted players in the 2026 NFL Draft. Thieneman has the opportunity to boost his draft stock at the NFL Combine and the weeks leading up to the draft.
Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman Set for NFL Success
NFL Network draft analyst and former scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, Daniel Jeremiah, joined the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. Jeremiah revealed that Thieneman is one of his first safeties off the board and spoke about his expectations for him at the NFL Combine.
“You go back and watch his Purdue stuff. He’s playing in the middle of the field. Six picks as a freshman, all over the place,” Jeremiah said. “Oregon drops him down. He can play in the nickel. Like, he’s gonna test really well.”
Jeremiah also talked about Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, who he thinks is another top player at the position in this spring’s draft.
“I think we’re gonna see three safeties go in the first round,” Jeremiah said.
The Ducks Look for Multiple Players Selected in the First Round
Thieneman starred on the Ducks' defense after transferring from Purdue. He tallied 92 tackles, five pass deflections, a sack and two interceptions in his lone season at Oregon.
The safety is one of Oregon’s best chances at securing another first-round draft pick. The Ducks have had a player selected in the first round every draft since 2020.
Thieneman talked about how playing at Oregon elevated his development and helped him to a top draft projection when speaking to the media on Thursday.
"I feel like I got a lot more developed, worked on my weaknesses from Purdue, from that second season there. Really focused on what I wasn’t good at and then was able to expand my game, play multiple coverages over there at Oregon and prepare me for the next level," Thieneman said.
"One huge one (weakness) was open-field tackling coming from the second year at Purdue,” he continued. “Wasn’t the best that year, and something that I really worked on in the offseason, worked on with my coaches doing extra drills there, and I feel like I really excel at that now.”
Oregon Offensive Stars Still to Compete At NFL Combine
Eight Oregon athletes are competing at the 2026 NFL Combine after offensive lineman Isaiah World had to withdraw due to an ACL injury. Linebacker Bryce Boettcher participated in Thursday’s on-field activities, while tight end Kenyon Sadiq, cornerback Jadon Canady and Thieneman are all competing on Friday.
The remainder of the Ducks at the NFL Combine are set to participate on-field during the final two days:
- Saturday, Feb. 28 (10 a.m. PT): Malik Benson, Noah Whittington
- Sunday, March 1 (10 a.m. PT): Alex Harkey, Emmanuel Pregnon
The NFL Network is broadcasting the activities, which include a 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone, 20-yard shuttle and bench press.
