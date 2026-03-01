Realistic NFL Draft Fits for Oregon Safety Dillon Thieneman After NFL Combine

Former Oregon Ducks safety Dillon Thieneman turned heads with his outstanding NFL Combine performance that left many scrambling to fix their mock drafts to put him higher. Thieneman has been predicted by some to be picked by an NFL team in the first round, and after Thieneman’s NFL Combine performance, he may very well end up as a top-20 pick.

Thieneman going in the first round is, as of now, a safe bet. The former Oregon safety recorded the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time, with a 4.35-second effort. His vertical jump was 41 inches, and his broad jump was an astounding 10 feet, 5 inches.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Dillion Thieneman (DB52) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Thienemen may not have recorded the greatest numbers at Oregon, only compiling two interceptions while tacking on a sack and 92 total tackles. A big part of the reason Thienemen only recorded two interceptions was opposing quarterbacks being hesitant to throw the ball down the field to his side.

Theieneman’s walk-off interception against Penn State in Happy Valley still lives in the memory of Ducks fans as one of the best moments of the 2025 season, but it could mean more to NFL coaches. Coaches and general managers in the NFL want players whose game elevates when the stakes are highest, and Thieneman proved just that with his effort in 2025 against Penn State.

Cincinnati Bengals Could be Perfect Landing Spot for Thieneman

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are a few teams in the first round who could use Thieneman. The Cincinnati Bengals have their offense figured out for the next few years, but the defense was poor again in 2025 and was a big reason why the Bengals missed the playoffs. Not only would the Bengals get a proven safety with a lot of collegiate starts, but they would get a player with a “clutch” gene as good as anyone in the NFL Draft. The Bengals pick with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round.

Los Angeles Rams Could Take Thieneman at end of First Round

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another team that could keep their eye out for Thieneman if he were to fall past the Bengals at No. 10 is the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they select at No. 13 overall and No. 29 overall. The Rams do have needs other than safety, such as wide receiver, but if they address their skill position needs with the No. 13 overall pick, they could swing back around at No. 29 overall and make Thienemen a Los Angeles Ram.

Thieneman's Combine Performance Could Propel him into Top-20 Pick

No matter where Thieneman is picked, he is sure to be in contention for a starting job on day one. While a top-15 or top-20 pick for Thieneman was maybe seen as optimistic before the NFL Combine, his effort in Indianapolis in front of numerous scouts may make the prospect of him being picked in the top-20 more realistic.