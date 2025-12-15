DJ Lagway Transfer News Puts Dallas Wilson’s Oregon Potential in Focus

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway made waves in the college football world after reportedly deciding to enter the transfer portal, becoming one of the top quarterbacks available.

The Oregon Ducks could be looking for a new quarterback depending on the decision of junior signal-caller Dante Moore, but Lagway's transfer decision brings Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson into the minds of Oregon fans.

Dallas Willson, Oregon Ducks Potential Reunion

Wilson was once committed to the Ducks, and he even signed with Oregon as a member of the 2025 recruiting class. A little over two weeks after signing with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Wilson ultimately requested to be released from his Letter of Intent. The next day, Wilson visited Florida and committed to the Gators within the week.

The Gators wide receiver revealed that the declining health of his grandmother played a role in his decision to stay closer to home, as Wilson played high school football in Tampa, Florida. Wilson also revealed that he no longer saw "eye to eye" with Oregon's coaching staff, which ultimately played a role in his decision to flip.

Whether or not there is any mutual interest between Oregon and Wilson, the dynamic wide receiver first has to decide if he wants to enter the transfer portal.

Wilson could very well stay close to home in Gainesville, Florida, under newly hired Gators coach Jon Sumrall. On the other hand, Wilson could also choose to follow Lagway, wherever the talented quarterback might end up. A third option could be to blaze his own trail entirely.

The true freshman receiver burst onto the scene before a foot injury suffered in early November ended his season, catching 12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns in only four games.

In what could have been one of the most exciting duo of true freshman wide receivers, Wilson was set to join five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore at Oregon. As a recruit, Wilson was rated as the No. 8 wide receiver and the No. 35 overall prospect in 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Is Oregon in the Running for DJ Lagway?

With Lagway entering the portal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Lagway is looking for a change of scenery like former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix did before Nix ultimately became a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Would Oregon have any interest in bringing in another transfer quarterback, should Dante Moore choose to declare for the NFL Draft?

On3's Pete Nakos reported that LSU, Baylor, and Miami are some early schools to watch for Lagway, but Oregon's past success with transfer quarterbacks could give the Ducks an advantage.

Amid the transfer portal chaos, Oregon is currently preparing to host James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Will programs like LSU and Baylor have a leg up on Oregon and Miami in the pursuit of Lagway, given the CFP calendar?