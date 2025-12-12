Three Transfer Portal Players Dan Lanning Should Add To Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season and look to make a run to secure their first national championship in school history. While the Ducks’ main focus is reaching their goal of winning a national title, it’s not too early to look ahead to the offseason and what transfers Oregon may add to their team.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has found success in past seasons in adding talent to the Ducks roster from the transfer portal. Last season, the Ducks had the No. 5-ranked transfer class, according to 247Sports, with a total of 11 commits.

The Ducks lost several talented players to the NFL Draft last season, and it is expected to be the same case for Oregon this offseason as well. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Kenyon Sadiq are among the top stars for the Ducks who are expected to be top selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With those key departures set to take place this offseason, here’s a look at some of the top transfer portal players that Lanning and the Ducks could consider going after to add to their roster for the 2026 season.

Khmori House, North Carolina Linebacker

With star linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei set to be a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and Bryce Boettcher graduating, the Ducks may go after multiple top transfer linebackers this offseason. North Carolina linebacker Khmori House is one of those transfers that the Ducks could potentially consider adding this offseason.

House is ranked as the No. 1 transfer linebacker, per 247Sports, and would be a valuable addition to Oregon’s defense that aims to remain dominant heading into next season. In two seasons with Washington and North Carolina, House has recorded 111 total tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Adding House to a defense that ranked among the best in the Big Ten and the country would be a massive steal for the Ducks.

Michael Short, Virginia Tech Linebacker

Another top linebacker that the Ducks could land is Michael Short from Virginia Tech. Short is ranked as the No. 2 transfer linebacker, per 247Sports. While it's not a guarantee that Oregon will add both Short and House, adding one of them would be considered a success for the Ducks.

In two seasons with North Carolina and Virginia Tech, Short collected 45 total tackles and one sack. After playing in five games with the Hookies this season, Short redshirted and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Short underwent two coaching changes during his time with the Tar Heels and Hokies. Playing under an experienced coach, Dan Lanning, who has built a great culture with Oregon, makes the Ducks a valuable landing spot for Short.

Tyrell Green, Interior Offensive Lineman

Oregon’s offensive line has played a pivotal role in the success of the Ducks' offense this season. The group's protection has allowed quarterback Dante Moore to be efficient and Oregon’s dominant running back trio of Noah Whittington, Jordan Davison, and Dierre Hill Jr. to flourish.

With Iapani Laloulu projected to be drafted in the NFL Draft this offseason, the Ducks may look to add a transfer to their interior offensive line. Purdue interior offensive lineman Tyrell Green is a piece the Ducks could add. Green is ranked as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman transfer, per 247Sports, and would be a great replacement for Laloulu.

The Ducks have seen success with transfers from Purdue before, as they added star defensive back Dillon Thieneman from the Boilermakers this season. Oregon looks to find success once again with a top player for the Boilermakers this go around.

