Oregon Ducks Recruiting Another Multi-Sport Athlete to Eugene

The Oregon Ducks have a history of recruiting two-sport athletes onto the football team. Players like linebacker Bryce Boettcher or former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen participated in multiple sports for the Ducks, and five-star tight end Kendre Harrison comes to Oregon as a high-profile basketball recruit as well.

Now, the Ducks have their sights set on another multi-sport athlete. Three-star wide receiver Benjamin Harris also doubles as a track star and is looking to do both in college, something Oregon can offer.

Potential Two-Sport Recruit Incoming?

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the sideline as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harris spoke with Rivals about his recruitment, and he said that the Oregon's talented football and track programs have him intrigued.

“I want to do football and track in college and they are a good football and track program so the way they did this season and how they’re still going now, Oregon has caught my eye in those aspects,” Harris said.

If track and field blue bloods were such a thing, then Oregon would be considered among them. Oregon's men's team is five-time indoor champions and seven-time outdoor champions.

The Ducks' football team has been one of the top programs in the country under coach Dan Lanning as well. During his tenure, Oregon has accumulated a record of 46-7 in four seasons.

Harris' Recruiting Profile

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

One of the most underrated wide receivers in the entire 2027 recruiting cycle, Harris has elite track speed that translates well to the football field. As a freshman in high school, the speedy Harris ran a 10.38 in the 100m.

The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 98 wide receiver and No. 767 player in the country according to Rivals' Industry Rankings. He holds offers from schools like Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State, and more addition to Oregon.

Harris' track background is easy to spot on the field with the way he's able to wiggle his way through defenders with his speed and agility. Servite (CA) played a handful of nationally-ranked opponents like Mater Dei, and still Harris was able to shine through. During this past season, he reeled in 39 catches for 457 yards and eight touchdowns for the Friars.

Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Ducks a 17 percent chance of landing the Southern California native.

MORE: Weather Concerns Begin For Oregon's Playoff Game vs. James Madison

MORE: Three Reasons Why Oregon Could Be The Most Dangerous Playoff Team

MORE: Oregon Ducks Projected to Make Program History In 2026 NFL Draft

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Taking A Look At Wide Receiver Recruiting

Oregon wide receivers coach Ross Douglas works with players during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since wide receivers coach Ross Douglas' arrival in 2025, the Ducks have began to find their stride on the recruiting trail.

Over the past few recruiting cycles, Oregon has been able to land their top targets at wide receiver. In the 2025 cycle, the No. 1 wide receiver in the class, Dakorien Moore, signed with the Ducks. During the 2026 cycle, four-star wide receiver Messiah Hampton was the highest-ranked signee at the position.

And with the Ducks honing in on Harris, it looks like he could potentially become the next wide receiver recruit to commit to Oregon.

Recommended Articles