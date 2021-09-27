Ducks Data: Tracking Oregon Football's Performance

With the Ducks' fourth victory of the season coming against Arizona, they're continuing their journey to be the best team in the conference. Here are some of the numbers the Ducks posted last Saturday, some numbers for the season and even a couple numbers to look at as Oregon prepares to travel south to the Farm to face Stanford.

Vs. Arizona

5- interceptions thrown by Jordan McCloud. While the Ducks gave up 435 yards of offense, they made the big defensive stops when it mattered. The five interceptions were the difference in the game. The Ducks scored 17 points off turnovers in the game, one of the touchdowns coming from Bennett Williams' 68-yard pick-six. Williams finished the game with two of the five interceptions.

63- total yards on Jaylon Redd’s first touchdown of the season. He was able to spin off a defender and help Oregon's offense get off to a fast start after receiving the opening kick. The electricity from this play was felt throughout the entire stadium. It may also help Redd establish himself more in the Oregon passing game.

95- Oregon penalty yards against Arizona. After Saturday, Oregon now has totaled 297 penalties yards this season, which is the third-most in the conference. Although some were controversial, penalties hurt Oregon badly. The Ducks had a roughing the passer and pass interference on one Arizona drive which helped them move 30 yards down the field. That eventually led to a Wildcats' touchdown and cut the Oregon lead down to five.

5-carries was all it took for running back Travis Dye to explode for 92 yards on the ground. He had an exceptional game and made the plays when Oregon needed them the most, one of which was a 53-yard run that set up CJ Verdell to punch the ball into the end zone on the very next play on an 11-yard carry. Dye has proven that he's a player that deserves carries because he can make something happen with every touch.

0-points were scored by Arizona in the final quarter of play. The Ducks are now +34 in the fourth quarter. The only time they have allowed a team to outscore them in the fourth was against the Buckeyes. Of the four games they have played, two of them have seen the Ducks' defense not allow a single point in the fourth. The Ducks scored 17 in the final quarter and it allowed them to pull away for good.

On the season

38.8- the average amount of points scored by the Oregon offense through 2021. The offense has been efficient when they have needed to and put up plenty of points so so far this season. In seven games last season, the Ducks averaged 31.3 points per game. It seems given another year, Moorhead’s offense has continued to steadily improve in Eugene.

13-turnovers forced by the Ducks through their first four games of the season. They have forced the most turnovers in all of college football, including the five interceptions in their last matchup against Arizona. They've forced nine interceptions this season and four fumbles. Oregon’s defense lives by forcing turnovers, and so far they've forced at least one turnover in every game they’ve played, while only having one turnover of their own. Speaking of which:

0-interceptions thrown by Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown is what has helped the Ducks find offensive consistency in games. Brown is one of a few quarterbacks in the Pac-12 with over 50 passing attempts with no interceptions. Interestingly enough, one of the other players is Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee who the Ducks will prepare to face this week.

Looking ahead: Stanford

85-This week marks game number 85 between the Ducks and the Cardinal. Stanford leads the overall series 49-34-1. The Ducks have won the previous two meetings, but are 2-3 over the past five years. The Ducks defended Autzen in 2020, beating the Cardinal 35-14.

36- third down conversion rate for the Cardinal this season. That mark (16-45) puts them at eighth in the Pac-12. Oregon is sitting at 44.4% (24-54) which is sixth. Both of these teams are in the bottom half in conversions, so if one of them can get it going, it could swing the direction of the game.

209-the average rushing yards per game surrendered by the Stanford defense. This number is the worst in the entire Pac-12, while the Ducks have the third-highest average rushing yards per game at 206, trailing Arizona State (211.5) and Oregon State (226). The Ducks should look to dish out a healthy serving of carries to CJ Verdell and Travis Dye if they want to expose what appears to be a defensive weakness.

