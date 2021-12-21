PODCAST: Former Auburn QB Bo Nix Lands at Oregon

Oregon added an intriguing option from the transfer portal on Sunday.

With Anthony Brown expected to play in his last game with Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, the future of the program looms large. Not only because there's a new man at the helm in Dan Lanning, but also because we'll see a new face taking snaps at quarterback in 2022.

Publisher Max Torres sits down with Reporter Dylan Reubenking to break down what this move means for Oregon in 2022 and beyond.

