    December 23, 2021
    Ducks Dish Podcast: Dan Lanning Filling Out Coaching Staff at Oregon

    Lanning continues to move swiftly and is laying the foundation for sustained success at Oregon.
    Even though many teams have found their new head coach, the carousel is still spinning rapidly for assistants. Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking break down the latest coaching news.

    Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

    Listen on Spotify

    Link

    Listen on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts Link

