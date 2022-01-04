Ducks Dish Podcast: Final Thoughts on Alamo Bowl, Coaching Hires and More

The Ducks finished the year at 10-4 and the Dan Lanning era can officially begin.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Stephen Blanchette sit down to give their review of Oregon's performance in the Alamo Bowl, thoughts on the hires of Junior Adams and Wilson love, as well as some thoughts on Oregon recruiting.

Watch the episode on YouTube

Listen to the episode on Spotify

Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

