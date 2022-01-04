Ducks Dish Podcast: Final Thoughts on Alamo Bowl, Coaching Hires and More

Publish date:
PODCAST: Final Thoughts on the Alamo Bowl, More Coaching Hires and Recruiting Insight
The Ducks finished the year at 10-4 and the Dan Lanning era can officially begin.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Stephen Blanchette sit down to give their review of Oregon's performance in the Alamo Bowl, thoughts on the hires of Junior Adams and Wilson love, as well as some thoughts on Oregon recruiting.
Watch the episode on YouTube
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
Oregon Makes Top Six for Elite OT Josh Conerly Jr.
Conerly is expected to announce his decision in February
Oregon Officially Announces Hire of Junior Adams
The Ducks have their new wide receiver coach under Dan Lanning
