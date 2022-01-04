Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    PODCAST: Final Thoughts on the Alamo Bowl, More Coaching Hires and Recruiting Insight

    The Ducks finished the year at 10-4 and the Dan Lanning era can officially begin.
    Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Stephen Blanchette sit down to give their review of Oregon's performance in the Alamo Bowl, thoughts on the hires of Junior Adams and Wilson love, as well as some thoughts on Oregon recruiting.

    Byron Cardwell Alamo
    Play
    Football

    Ducks Dish Podcast: Final Thoughts on Alamo Bowl, Coaching Hires and More

    Taking another look at the Alamo Bowl and answering viewer questions

    Josh Conerly
    Play
    Recruiting

    Oregon Makes Top Six for Elite OT Josh Conerly Jr.

    Conerly is expected to announce his decision in February

    junior-adams-washington-huskies
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Officially Announces Hire of Junior Adams

    The Ducks have their new wide receiver coach under Dan Lanning

    You may also like:

    Oregon QB Robby Ashford expected to enter transfer portal

