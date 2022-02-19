Skip to main content

PODCAST: Chase Cota Commits to Oregon, Friday Flock Talk

The Ducks strike in the portal again by picking up an Oregon native at a position of need.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Chase Cota Stanford
Play
Football

PODCAST: Chase Cota to Oregon, Friday Flock Talk

Breaking down the latest football recruiting news and more

4 minutes ago
chase-cota-ucla
Play
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Lands UCLA WR Transfer Chase Cota

Cota will return to his home state for his final season of college football

4 hours ago
USATSI_13899649
Play
Football

College Football Playoff Format to Remain at Four Teams Through 2025 Season

The announcement comes after talks of expanding the playoff field began last summer

7 hours ago

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

Chase Cota Stanford
Football

PODCAST: Chase Cota to Oregon, Friday Flock Talk

By Max Torres
4 minutes ago
chase-cota-ucla
Recruiting

QUAACK: Oregon Lands UCLA WR Transfer Chase Cota

By Dylan Reubenking
4 hours ago
USATSI_13899649
Football

College Football Playoff Format to Remain at Four Teams Through 2025 Season

By Dylan Reubenking
7 hours ago
tehina-paopao-dribbling-vs-ucla
Basketball

Oregon Looks to Sweep Cal at Matthew Knight Arena

By Billy Spotz
13 hours ago
De'Vion Harmon WSU
News

PODCAST: Oregon Rundown | February 17, 2022

By Max Torres
23 hours ago
dana-altman-crop-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Reacts to 81-57 Blowout Loss to Arizona State

By Dylan Reubenking
Feb 18, 2022
will-richardson-vs-arizona-state
Basketball

Oregon Smashed by Arizona State 81-57 in Another Poor Offensive Showing

By Graham Metzker
Feb 17, 2022
will-richardson-vs-wsu
Basketball

With March Looming, Oregon Needs Will Richardson to Return to Form

By Joe Zochert
Feb 17, 2022