PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Hire of New Head Football Coach Dan Lanning
Reacting to and taking a preliminary dive into Oregon's hire of Dan Lanning.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking broke down Oregon's hire of Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
PODCAST: Oregon Hires Dan Lanning as Next Head Coach
Instant reactions to Oregon's new hire Saturday afternoon
Oregon Players React to Dan Lanning Hire
The Ducks have found their next man for the job and the players are fired up
Who is New Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning?
Meet the new leader of the Oregon football program
Torres' Take: Oregon takes a chance on Dan Lanning
