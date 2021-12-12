PODCAST: Oregon Hires Dan Lanning as Next Head Coach

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    PODCAST: Breaking Down Oregon's Hire of New Head Football Coach Dan Lanning

    Reacting to and taking a preliminary dive into Oregon's hire of Dan Lanning.
    Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking broke down Oregon's hire of Georgia Defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast. 

    Watch the episode of the podcast on YouTube

    Listen to the episode on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple Podcasts link

