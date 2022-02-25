PODCAST: Oregon Football Spring Preview-Quarterbacks

Ducks Dish Podcast: Previewing Oregon Football's Quarterbacks Ahead of Spring Ball
Taking a look at the quarterback room ahead of spring football.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking touch on Oregon's history at quarterback, where things stand heading into spring football and much more on the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.
Another year, another quarterback competition for the Ducks
