PODCAST: Oregon Football Spring Preview - Running Backs

Ducks Dish Podcast: Previewing Oregon Football's Running Backs Ahead of Spring Ball

An overview of what the running back room could look like in spring.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking examine Oregon's running backs on the roster, what the Ducks have in each player, the outlook for Oregon's new-look rushing game, and more.

Watch this episode on YouTube

Listen to this episode on Spotify

Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts Link

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

