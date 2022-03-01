PODCAST: Oregon Football Spring Preview - Running Backs

Ducks Dish Podcast: Previewing Oregon Football's Running Backs Ahead of Spring Ball
An overview of what the running back room could look like in spring.
Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Reporter Dylan Reubenking examine Oregon's running backs on the roster, what the Ducks have in each player, the outlook for Oregon's new-look rushing game, and more.
Watch this episode on YouTube
Listen to this episode on Spotify
Listen to this episode on Apple Podcasts
