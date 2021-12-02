PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 1 Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game
Just 13 days after getting thumped in Salt Lake City, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks travel to Las Vegas for another date with the No. 17 Utah Utes for a Pac-12 championship.
Publisher Max Torres sat down with Salt Lake Tribune beat writer Josh Newman once again to break down the matchup and give their predictions for what will go down on Friday.
Watch the episode on YouTube and be sure to tune into the next live show!
Listen to the episode on Spotify
Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts
PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs. Utah in Pac-12 Championship
Salt Lake Tribute beat writer Josh Newman joins the show to discuss Friday's conference winner-take-all bout
LOOK: Oregon Unveils Uniform Combo for Pac-12 Championship vs. Utah
Check out what the Ducks will be rocking this weekend
Kayvon Thibodeaux Named PFF's Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year
Thibodeaux was also honored on PFF's All-Pac-12 First Team after his dominant season
You May Also Like:
ROUNDTABLE: Predicting Oregon vs. Utah Round 2
Join the Community
Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports
Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox