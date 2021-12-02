PODCAST: Previewing Oregon vs. Utah in Pac-12 Championship

Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 1 Utah in Pac-12 Championship Game

    Sitting down with Salt Lake Tribune beat writer Josh Newman to discuss the rematch between the Ducks and the Utes.
    Just 13 days after getting thumped in Salt Lake City, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks travel to Las Vegas for another date with the No. 17 Utah Utes for a Pac-12 championship. 

    Publisher Max Torres sat down with Salt Lake Tribune beat writer Josh Newman once again to break down the matchup and give their predictions for what will go down on Friday.

    Watch the episode on YouTube and be sure to tune into the next live show!

    Listen to the episode on Spotify

    Listen to the episode on Apple Podcasts

    Apple podcasts link

