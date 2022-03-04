PODCAST: Oregon Football Spring Preview-Wide Receivers

Will all the promising young talent in the wide receiver room finally get a shot?

Oregon's wide receiver room is poised to look a lot different in 2022 with the losses of players like Devon Williams and Johnny Johnson. But the Ducks have added some players in the recent cycle and are still stocked with some very promising playmakers.

Ducks Digest Publisher Max Torres and Dylan Reubenking break it all down in the latest episode of the Ducks Dish Podcast.

