Skip to main content

PODCAST: Friday Flock Talk and Oregon Football's Transformation in Recent Years

Peeling back the layers of where Oregon football has been and the direction it's headed.

Watch this episode of the podcast on YouTube

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Spotify

Listen to this episode of the podcast on Apple Podcasts

Apple Podcasts link

You may also like:

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

De'Anthony Thomas
Play
Football

PODCAST: Friday Flock Talk-Oregon Football's Transformation in Recent Years

The Ducks look like they're on the brink of something special under Dan Lanning

12 seconds ago
te-hina-paopao-vs-asu
Play
Basketball

No. 24 Oregon Kicks Off Rivalry Weekend with Battle Against Oregon State in Corvallis

The Ducks and Beavers will battle in the first of two meetings this weekend

4 hours ago
oregon-football-entrance-pac-12-championship
Play
Football

The Transformation of Oregon Football: From Cinderella to National Powerhouse

A look at how Oregon went from bowl game hopes to realistic national championship aspirations

6 hours ago

The transformation of Oregon Football: From Cinderella to National Powerhouse

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

De'Anthony Thomas
Football

PODCAST: Friday Flock Talk-Oregon Football's Transformation in Recent Years

12 seconds ago
te-hina-paopao-vs-asu
Basketball

No. 24 Oregon Kicks Off Rivalry Weekend with Battle Against Oregon State in Corvallis

4 hours ago
oregon-football-entrance-pac-12-championship
Football

The Transformation of Oregon Football: From Cinderella to National Powerhouse

6 hours ago
Dana Altman Stanford copy
Basketball

WATCH: Dana Altman Talks 68-60 Win Over Stanford

18 hours ago
De'Vion Harmon Stanford
Basketball

De'Vion Harmon's 21 Points Lead Oregon Over Stanford in 68-60 Win

19 hours ago
nyara-sabally-vs-arizona
Basketball

Nyara Sabally Named to Katrina McClain Award Top 10 Watch List

23 hours ago
franck-kepnang-vs-oregon-state
Basketball

Oregon Hosts Stanford Looking to Avoid Sweep

Feb 10, 2022
Rashid Williams 1
Recruiting

WR Rashid Williams Sets Oregon Spring Visit

Feb 10, 2022