Travis Dye 'Ready' for 20-touch Games, 'Whatever the Team Needs'

With starting running back CJ Verdell suffering a season-ending injury against Stanford, it's looking like the Travis Dye show in Eugene.

The fourth-year ball carrier finds himself alone atop the Ducks' running back rotation and he's ready for an unprecedented number of carries.

"Last year I had a few games like that because CJ was down a little bit last year too," Dye told the media. "I'm definitely ready. I'm ready. My legs are ready. I feel good. I feel healthy. I'm ready to just do what the team needs me to do."

Throughout Dye's college career, he and Verdell have always been a one-two punch, but now the change-of-pace back will be looked upon to receive more touches than before. How many exactly? However many it takes to win.

"If it's 20, it's 20. If it's 30, it's 30. If it's ten, it's ten. Whatever the team needs me to do I'm ready for it."

By the way, if that 30-carry hypothetical sticks out to you as so-called "player-speak," it's actually not. While it's certainly been uncommon for him to tote the rock that many times, he had a career-high 33 carries against Oregon State as a true freshman, running for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, heading into Saturday, Dye will enter the field after more than three full years in Oregon's strength and conditioning programs.

"I can handle it 100%," Dye said of a larger workload.

"I'll always have the mindset of whatever the team needs me to do I'll do it: full speed, every single play."

Additionally, Dye will have the help of a talented trio of freshmen to spell him when needed in Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee. He didn't specify who will be his primary backup, but it sounds like all three bring something special.

"They're all really strong. They're all really fast and they can all hit the hole," Dye said.

"Seven can hit the hole like crazy. Trey hits the hole with this force, this thump . Byron, he's so elusive, Byron reminds me a lot of CJ."

Cardwell got the first crack at carries in relief of Dye following Verdell's injury against Stanford.

"These kids are going to show up," concluded Dye.

Sean Dollars remains out due to an injury suffered in the spring. If healthy, Dollars would be assumed to be Dye's primary backup. He even recorded a career-high seven carries for 52 yards in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship with Verdell out due to injury.

