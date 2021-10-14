    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsBasketballPro DucksOther SportsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Travis Dye 'Ready' for 20-touch Games, 'Whatever the Team Needs'

    "I'll always have the mindset of whatever the team needs me to do I'll do it: full speed, every single play."
    Author:

    With starting running back CJ Verdell suffering a season-ending injury against Stanford, it's looking like the Travis Dye show in Eugene.

    The fourth-year ball carrier finds himself alone atop the Ducks' running back rotation and he's ready for an unprecedented number of carries.

    "Last year I had a few games like that because CJ was down a little bit last year too," Dye told the media. "I'm definitely ready. I'm ready. My legs are ready. I feel good. I feel healthy. I'm ready to just do what the team needs me to do." 

    Throughout Dye's college career, he and Verdell have always been a one-two punch, but now the change-of-pace back will be looked upon to receive more touches than before. How many exactly? However many it takes to win.

    "If it's 20, it's 20. If it's 30, it's 30. If it's ten, it's ten. Whatever the team needs me to do I'm ready for it."

    By the way, if that 30-carry hypothetical sticks out to you as so-called "player-speak," it's actually not. While it's certainly been uncommon for him to tote the rock that many times, he had a career-high 33 carries against Oregon State as a true freshman, running for 199 yards and two touchdowns. 

    Now, heading into Saturday, Dye will enter the field after more than three full years in Oregon's strength and conditioning programs. 

    "I can handle it 100%," Dye said of a larger workload.

    "I'll always have the mindset of whatever the team needs me to do I'll do it: full speed, every single play."

    Additionally, Dye will have the help of a talented trio of freshmen to spell him when needed in Trey Benson, Byron Cardwell and Seven McGee. He didn't specify who will be his primary backup, but it sounds like all three bring something special.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    anthony-brown-hands-off-to-travis-dye-vs-stanford
    Play
    Football

    Travis Dye 'Ready' for 20-touch Games, 'Whatever the Team Needs'

    With CJ Verdell set to miss the season, Travis Dye is the unquestioned starter

    mykael-wright-vs-stanford
    Play
    Football

    Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. California

    These players will have important jobs against an underrated California offense

    kayvon-thibodeaux-black-uniforms-vs-cal
    Play
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination vs. California

    The Ducks brought out a brand new look for when they face Cal Friday Night

    "They're all really strong. They're all really fast and they can all hit the hole," Dye said.

    "Seven can hit the hole like crazy. Trey hits the hole with this force, this thump . Byron, he's so elusive, Byron reminds me a lot of CJ."

    Cardwell got the first crack at carries in relief of Dye following Verdell's injury against Stanford. 

    "These kids are going to show up," concluded Dye.

    Sean Dollars remains out due to an injury suffered in the spring. If healthy, Dollars would be assumed to be Dye's primary backup. He even recorded a career-high seven carries for 52 yards in the 2020 Pac-12 Championship with Verdell out due to injury. 

    More from Ducks Digest

    Seven McGee gets advice from Oregon great De'Anthony Thomas

    Join the Community

    Follow Dylan on Twitter: @DylanMickanen

    Check out our new Forums HERE

    Listen to the latest episode of the Ducks Digest Podcast HERE

    More Ducks

    anthony-brown-hands-off-to-travis-dye-vs-stanford
    Football

    Travis Dye 'Ready' for 20-touch Games, 'Whatever the Team Needs'

    52 seconds ago
    mykael-wright-vs-stanford
    Football

    Oregon Defensive Players to Watch vs. California

    21 minutes ago
    kayvon-thibodeaux-black-uniforms-vs-cal
    Football

    LOOK: Oregon Releases Uniform Combination vs. California

    12 hours ago
    Noah Sewell Stanford
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Defense

    21 hours ago
    Anthony Brown Pocket Stanford
    Football

    Keys to the Game: Offense

    Oct 13, 2021
    Ducks Digest Podcast Art
    Football

    PODCAST: Previewing No. 9 Oregon vs. Cal

    Oct 12, 2021
    Sabally Colorado 2020
    Basketball

    Oregon Picked Second in Preseason Pac-12 Coaches Poll

    Oct 12, 2021
    Alex Forsyth Ohio State
    Football

    Alex Forsyth Trending Toward Return vs. Cal

    Oct 12, 2021