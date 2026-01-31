Dylan Raiola At Oregon Is Already Changing The Quarterback Conversation
While many Oregon fans are excited about the return of Ducks star quarterback Dante Moore next season, the addition of Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola has many optimistic about the future potential of the coach Dan Lanning’s offense.
After two seasons with Nebraska, where he threw for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, Raiola arrives in Eugene looking for a fresh start under Lanning. Much like Moore did with former Ducks star Dillon Gabriel, Raiola will benefit from playing backup for a season, while still getting reps. Developing and learning under one of the top quarterbacks in college football next season could help Raiola grow and mature as a football player.
Raiola is already turning heads before taking a snap in Eugene because he ranks as the No. 8 overall transfer quarterback during the cycle, per On3. The conversation has quickly shifted - If the worst-case scenario happens and Moore goes down with an injury, the Ducks have a reliable backup that can step in.
Raiola also represents a clear succession plan but Lanning is a big believer in competition so his starting role would have to be earned. Oregon's quarterbacks room also contains backup Brock Thomas (Eugene-native), Akili Smith Jr., and Ryder Hayes.
Raiola is ranked ahead of Penn State’s Rocco Becht, who transferred from Iowa State, and former Florida star quarterback DJ Lagway, who committed to Baylor for the 2026 season. Former USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, who committed to backup top-ranked transfer quarterback Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt, is No. 7 overall.
How Raiola Can Become a Star With Oregon After Moore's Departure
Raiola, a former five-star quarterback recruit, per 247Sports, has the potential to develop into a star under Lanning, much like Moore has. In his two seasons with the Cornhuskers, Raiola showed flashes of his talent and potential as a quarterback.
This past season for the Cornhuskers, before suffering a season-ending broken fibula injury in Nebraska’s 21-17 home loss to USC, Raiola threw for 2,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
One of Raiola’s weaknesses that can be developed under Lanning is his decision-making. In his two seasons with Nebraska, Raiola struggled with interceptions, especially against Big Ten opponents. Playing backup and learning under Moore for a season can help Raiola learn from these mistakes before he becomes the starting quarterback in 2027.
With Moore's return to Oregon, the Ducks have one goal in mind: win their first national championship in program history, an accomplishment that fans have desperately coveted. Oregon has lost to the last two national champions in the CFP, and that is a trend that fans hope ends next season.
The return of top offensive players, including wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart, and Jeremiah McClellan, along with running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison, makes the Ducks one of the favorites to win the national championship in 2026.
Oregon's Offense Future With Raiola As Quarterback
Regardless of whether or not the Ducks accomplish their goal of winning the national championship, one thing is certain: the addition of Raiola at quarterback puts the Ducks' offense in a prime position for the future after Moore’s departure.
Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 3 overall, per 247Sports, gives Raiola several stars that he could potentially rely on as the future starting quarterback for the Ducks.
Recruits such as wide receivers Jalen Lott and Messiah Hampton, tight end Kendre Harrison, and running back Tradarian Ball are just some of the few players who could be reliable options on offense for Raiola in the future. Lott, Hampton, Harrison, and Ball are all rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.
