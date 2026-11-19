Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola is elevating to new heights late in the 2026 season.

Raiola's play surfaces as a major reason why the Ducks now rank No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Raiola has Oregon knocking on the door to enter the 12-team field with two regular season games left.

But Raiola ascended past the top 20 for one notable national ranking on Nov. 18. He even ranks ahead of one Big 12 quarterback star who has his own team in the CFP hunt, while Raiola also trails behind one Big Ten passer garnering first-round of the NFL Draft hype.

Dylan Raiola Lands at No. 16 in Quarterback Rankings

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) throw a pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football analyst Bill Connelly of ESPN unveiled the updated quarterback rankings for all 68 power conference passers. Raiola catapulted all the way to No. 16 overall by citing these reasons.

"In his first four outings in 2026, including the USC game he saved when [quarterback] Dante Moore got hurt, Raiola produced Total QBR ratings of 98.6, 3.6, 82.9 and 18.0, respectively -- maddening inconsistency even by his own inconsistent standards. But in the past three games, all wins, he has thrown for 934 yards, nine TDs and no interceptions with an 86.1 Total QBR; the Ducks have averaged 35.3 points in this span and played their way back toward CFP contention," Connelly wrote.

Connelly then asked whether Raiola is simply awesome now, or if there's "another down note" coming for the former Nebraska five-star signing. Still, Raiola sits ahead of BYU star quarterback and dual-threat Bear Bachmeier, who trails Raiola following some rough outings after the Notre Dame upset.

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But Raiola is now trailing USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, the same Maiava producing career-best numbers under coach Lincoln Riley and garnering late first-round chatter in various mock drafts. However, Maiava had a rough three-interception outing against Indiana on Nov. 14, plus lost to Raiola's Ducks back on Sept. 26. Perhaps Raiola scales past Maiava as well with continued progression.

Examining Significance of Dylan Raiola's Surge

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few quarterbacks have clearly benefited from an offensive coordinator change. Raiola looks like a completely different passer after coach Dan Lanning dismissed Drew Mehringer as offensive coordinator.

Interim play-caller Jay Johnson discovered new ways to unlock Raiola following his rough midseason stretch. The quarterback has averaged more than 313 yards per game in the last three contests. His quarterback rating jumped significantly from 18.0 against Illinois to 82.4 after the Northwestern game. Raiola's quarterback rating even rose to 88.7 after beating Ohio State, as that 41-28 romp reintroduced the Ducks into the College Football Playoff picture.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) hands the ball to running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now Raiola is fresh off delivering a season-high four touchdowns against Michigan back on Nov. 14. He's shown tremendous ball security too, as Raiola hasn't thrown an interception since the third quarter of the Oct. 10 UCLA loss.

Raiola's late-season charge could have Oregon fans looking at the Most Valuable Player of the Ducks by season's end. Now ESPN has hailed him as a top-20 Power Four quarterback.

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