Two New Names to Monitor for Oregon Ducks Offensive Coordinator Hire

The Oregon Ducks have witnessed an explosion on offense the last three games. Few offenses acorss the nation have scaled past the 30-point threshold the way the Ducks have.

This new production has come with interim play-caller Jay Johnson receiving the reins from coach Dan Lanning, and the change to Johnson after firing with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer has sparked a sudden surge for Oregon. Now the Ducks are suddenly thinking about a College Football Playoff berth during this current three-game winning streak.

Oregon assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson, left, and quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai walk the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yet still, Johnson hasn't seen his interim tag get shed. All the more reason the offensive coordinator job will still draw intrigue ahead of 2027. Especially when those who are interested in this job get to see the type of personnel they can unleash on the field here.

There are new names to closely monitor, including one NFL name who may need a change of scenery.

Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 1, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniel has become the most criticized offensive coordinator in the NFL this season. All amid the Los Angeles Chargers' 0-8 start under coach Jim Harbaugh. McDaniel is even struggling with Oregon legend and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

But there's no disputing that McDaniel has been highly successful before as a play caller and past head coach. Including guiding multiple playoff runs with the Miami Dolphins, plus owning an NFC Championship ring with the 2019 San Francisco 49ers as a past assistant there.

Pros with pursuing McDaniel: His Nascar-style offense from his Dolphins years feels perfect for the personnel coming back to Eugene next season. McDaniel would have a deep backfield featuring returning running backs Dierre Hill, Jordon Davison, plus late bloomer Brandon Smith. And he'll have a plethora of wide receiver weapons from Dakorien Moore, to Jalen Lott all the way to incoming freshmen Dakota Guerrant and Xavier Sabb.

Cons with pursuing McDaniel: His current work with Herbert and the Bolts likely won't energize fans of the Ducks if Oregon pursues. McDaniel has never coached at the college level either. Plus, despite his 2026 struggles, McDaniel could still field NFL offers.

Why McDaniel could still work: McDaniel's poor Chargers output may not even make him hirable as a future offensive coordinator in the NFL if the Bolts go another direction. College could be a great way to build himself back up, though, even if it's for two years tops. Again, Oregon's 2027 skill position group can draw heavy intrigue for even someone like McDaniel. His name could even draw recruits in. But his situation in LA is one to closely monitor.

Zak Hill, Boise State Broncos

Nov 7, 2026; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Cash Herrera (10) celebrates the touchdown of running back Harry Stewart III (27) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hill is helping guide the nation's sixth-best scoring offense, but highest scoring one in the new Pac-12. He's sharing play-calling duties with former BSU star Nate Potter.

But Hill's resume could make him intriguing for full-time OC duties, especially in taking a deep dive why he could be one to closely watch.

Pros with pursuing Hill: Oregon would bring a Portland native back to his homestate. He even got his early offensive coordinator start in Hillsboro High School within state boundaries. Hill adds an area of expertise with quarterbacks, which can benefit the 2027 quarterback room from Dylan Raiola all the way to incoming five-star commit for 2027 Will Mencl.

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Cons with pursuing Hill: He made the jump from BSU to the Power Four before, and that ended in short fashion at Arizona State from 2020 to 2021. He ultimately resigned due to the NCAA investigation into recruiting practices during COVID-19. Hill is on his second stint with Boise State with the No. 6 scoring offense in the country, averaging 39.7 points per game. Will that translate to the Power Four?

Why Hill could still work: Oregon offers a chance to return to a familiar state while working with more heralded recruits compared to the under-the-radar ones on the blue turf. Plus as past history shows, BSU has trouble keeping play callers as they leave for greener pastures.

Where Other Offensive Coordinator Contenders now Stand

Former Oregon football coach and current Northwestern offensive coordinator Chip Kelly walks the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now time to see which ones Oregon should keep in mind, or write off.

Chip Kelly: Northwestern is going the opposite direction of the Ducks, all thanks to the Halloween loss at Autzen Stadium. And Kelly's offense has struggled, including hitting 10 and 19 points against Iowa and Ohio State, respectively. Johnson helped create a plan that poured 41 on the latter team.

Verdict: Write off

Kliff Kingsbury: He's playing a lesser role on Sean McVay's staff with the Los Angeles Rams. But his resume is way too impressive on the offensive end. Still, Kingsbury could field NFL offers, even as a possible head coach. But his offense can definitely become popular in Eugene.

Verdict: Keep in mind.

Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sidelines. The Florida State Seminoles lead the New Mexico State Aggies 17-7 at the half on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike Norvell: So the former Florida State head coach has watched his former team become one win away from hitting bowl eligibility. Meanwhile, things have become relatively quiet on the job hunt for Norvell. But his past ties to Lanning (both worked together at Memphis) is still making him appealing here.

Verdict: Keep in mind.

Sean Brophy: The Oklahoma State offensive coordinator endured a rough 52-27 beating against Texas Tech on Nov. 14. But Brophy and coach Eric Morris have delivered the nation's best offense in yards per game. Brophy, though, is mentioned as a candidate for the open Nebraska offensive coordinator position. He's also been an offensive coordinator for just one season only.

Verdict: Write off

Dana Holgorsen: The former Nebraska offensive coordinator is one more past head coach available. As mentioned before, Holgorsen and Raiola worked greatly together before the latter's Lincoln departure. And that relationship could play a role here in Holgorsen potentially pursuing the Oregon opening.

Verdict: Keep in mind

But as of Nov. 15, Johnson's chances of winning the full-time coordinator duties is increasing. What can really help his case is current players making the push to bring him back by season's end. Still, Oregon's opening carries lots of intrigue and will continue to draw big names until the spot gets filled.

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