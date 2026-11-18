EUGENE - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said it best when he called his team "cockroaches, we don't die."

The rest of the college football world left the Ducks for dead when it came to the College Football Playoff, but they are one of the teams a first-round host might dread seeing on Selection Day.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, talks to Oregon offensive lineman Dave Iuli as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon Big Winner In CFP Ranking

The Ducks were 4-3 after losing to Illinois. Three straight wins later, they’re No. 13 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and in a scenario that would have sounded far-fetched a few weeks ago. Oregon could become the first team with three regular-season losses to make the CFP without playing in its conference championship game. The Ducks chances of making the Big Ten championship game are still alive but dwindling.

A lot of the offseason was spent talking about the SEC (as always!) and if a three-loss SEC team would have a strong enough resume to make the playoff... instead it's the Ducks and the Big Ten that has a chance to make history.

The Ducks have to win their final two regular season games, and teams ranked higher to lose, but Oregon is lurking and ready to pounce if it gets an at large bid.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) warms up before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have climbed 10 spots since the first rankings came out, going from No. 23 to No. 16 to No. 13. They’re one spot behind 9-1 Texas Tech and one spot ahead of 7-3 Ohio State. The CFP Playoff Predictor gives Oregon a 35 percent chance to make the field with two regular-season games left.

Why Oregon and Ohio State Passed Iowa

Iowa won Saturday. By Tuesday night, the 8-2 Hawkeyes were No. 15, behind two teams with three losses in Oregon and No. 14 Ohio State

Selection committee chair Hunter Yurachek said Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa had moved into a range where the committee was ready “to compare the three of them collectively.” Oregon beat Ohio State, and Ohio State beat Iowa. The strength-of-schedule numbers Yurachek cited followed the same order. Oregon was ninth, Ohio State was 16th and Iowa was 53rd.

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning Nov. 8, 2025 before a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Notably, Ohio State rising six spots in the rankings is actually very good for Oregon, who beat the Buckeyes in Columbus, 41-28. It also put the Buckeyes right behind the Ducks in the at-large race.

Oregon now has three wins over teams in the committee’s top 18. Ohio State is No. 14, Boise State is No. 17 and USC is No. 18. The Ducks also beat then-No. 20 Northwestern to start their three-game winning streak.

Who Oregon Needs To Lose To Earn an At-Large Playoff Bid

Oregon is on the bubble and needs a few teams ahead of it to pop. The Ducks can get to 9-3 by beating Michigan State on the road and the Washington Huskies at home for senior night. The rest of their at-large case could come down to four teams directly ahead of them in the CFP rankings.

This weekend, Oregon fans should root for LSU to beat No. 9 Tennessee, Kansas to beat No. 10 BYU, Georgia Tech to beat No. 11 Wake Forest and Baylor to beat No. 12 Texas Tech.

Wake Forest and Texas Tech are the two teams closest to Oregon at the cutoff. In the bracket based on Tuesday’s rankings, Wake Forest holds the last at-large spot, Texas Tech is the first team out and Oregon is next. If the rest of the bracket holds, passing Texas Tech alone would still leave the Ducks one spot short.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The clearest path is to win out, pass at least two teams ahead of Oregon and avoid a surprise conference champion taking a spot that could have gone to an at-large team.

What Changed for the Ducks?

When Oregon parted ways with offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, Lanning said they were "looking for a spark and an opportunity to make sure that you can salvage and have some success this season."

In three games with analyst Jay Johnson calling plays, Oregon has averaged 434.3 yards and a Big Ten-best 35.3 points per game. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has thrown for 934 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception in that stretch, capped by 341 yards and four touchdowns in Oregon’s 31-7 win over Michigan.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks defense has also been stout. Oregon held Ohio State scoreless and allowed just 39 yards across the second and third quarters, then limited Michigan to seven points and 286 yards a week later.

That’s the version of Oregon a first-round opponent could have to deal with. First comes Michigan State on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. PT on FOX.

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