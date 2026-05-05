Transfer Dylan Raiola Hints at Oregon Offensive Edge

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola has a unique perspective. The former 5-star recruit started two seasons at the Nebraska Cornhuskers before transferring to Oregon, where he now competes in a loaded quarterbacks room led by starter Dante Moore.

As Raiola has began to make Eugene his home, his candor has been refreshing and telling about the Ducks culture and their offense.

dylan raiola oregon ducks football evan stewart nebraska cornhuskers dan lanning autzen stadium dante moore transfer portal | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

After his first spring camp with the Ducks, Raiola described a system with “tremendous” volume and a “loaded clip” every game from coach Dan Lanning, hinting at an attack that is far more layered than it may appear from the outside.

Dylan Raiola On Oregon's Offense

Raiola is no stranger to complex offenses after spending two seasons navigating a Power Four system at Nebraska. While he never directly compared the two programs, his early impressions of Oregon naturally invite that contrast.

“The volume of offense that we have is tremendous. And I think Coach Lanning talks about having a loaded clip every game. And in order for us to be the team we want to be, we have to be able to manage and operate with those things," Raiola said.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola at the spring game | Bri Amaranthus

Raiola’s description points to an offense beyond just it's playbook size... The Ducks are built on flexibility and control, where multiple answers exist within a single look.

"So I think from the quarterback room standpoint, to the receivers and tight ends and outline everyone as a collective group, has done a great job of making sure that we're on the same page with checks and things like that," Raiola continued.

Oregon quarterbacks have to be prepared to make adjustments at the line of scrimmage. The expectation is not just to understand the playbook, but to command it and make sure the entire offense stays aligned.

How close is Raiola to mastering the offense?

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greets fans before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“I would probably say three-quarters. I think there's constantly a lot to learn. Every day you come into the quarterback room, you learn something new. It's from Brock (Thomas), Dante (Moore), KJ (Akili Smith Jr,), Mark (Wiepert), Ryder (Hayes). There's constant growth happening."

Raiola has had a few months in Oregon's system and his admission that he has some time before "mastering" it, reinforces he complexity of Oregon’s offense. He's honest, yet confident. It also shows an internal standard that continues to push the Ducks forward under Lanning, where complacency is the enemy.

"That's the beauty about this place is there's constant growth, and you can never, you're never going to be allowed to be just satisfied and be okay where you're at. So in order to get where we want to go, we've got to keep pushing, and our team is willing to do that, and I'm very excited," Raiola continued.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

For a player who has been polarizing in the past with comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Raiola sounds like a quarterback who is making his own path in Eugene. He leads with humility and embraces growth, which is something that bodes well for the future of Oregon. Raiola represents a possible succession plan for 2027, when Moore will likely take his talents to the NFL.

In 2026, the Ducks lead the nation with 95 plays of 20-plus yards. Since 2022, Oregon leads the nation with 44 total 30-plus point games. Raiola's insight provides a cool lens on an offense that many consider to be "tempo" or "explosive." In reality, those adjectives are just scratching the surface of its complexity with a "loaded clip."

The 2026 season is shaping up to be an exciting one offensively after Moore elected to return rather than declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. He’ll be anchored up front by center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu, giving Oregon continuity in the middle of the offense.

Around them, the Ducks boast an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions, with playmakers like receivers Dakorien Moore, Evan Stewart and Jeremiah McClellan, tight end Jamari Johnson and running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison. Each brings a different dimension, and together they form a group loaded with breakout potential heading into the season.

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass during warmups during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For Raiola, it presents a valuable opportunity to gain full command of the offense while continuing to build chemistry with those playmakers as well. As many of those contributors are expected to remain in Eugene beyond this season, the foundation being built now could carry into 2027 and beyond.

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