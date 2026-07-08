Dante Moore And Dylan Raiola Expose Oregon's Rare Portal-Era Advantage

Nebraska Cornhuskers transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola joining quarterback Dante Moore in Eugene gives the Oregon Ducks a dangerously deep quarterbacks room that is making a case for best in college football.

The duo of former 5-star recruits and Big Ten Conference starters at one program is an anomaly in the transfer portal era. The portal often gives top talent an exit strategy and drains quarterbacks rooms. However, the Ducks have flipped the script and it matters greatly for the present and the future of the roster construction.

oregon ducks quarterback dylan raiola | oregon ducks on si Will Seibert

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Room Ranked In College Football

In a new ranking of the best position groups across college football, the Ducks reigned as No. 1 best quarterbacks room per CBS Sports. They called it a "no-brainer" to rank Oregon's quarterbacks as best, and here is a deep dive into why this matters for Moore, Raiola and coach Dan Lanning.

This ranking is a perfect example of Lanning's ability to recruit and - maybe most important - retain talent. Entering his fifth season as Ducks coach, Lanning has not lost a full-time starter to the portal, which speaks volumes to the development the coaching staff is providing to players.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In fact, Lanning actually had players who could have left for the NFL Draft where they were projected high selections, elect to return for another season with Oregon football, including: Moore, center Iapani Laloulu, defensive linemen A’Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, linebacker Teitum Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei.

Dante Moore And Dylan Raiola's Rare Situation

As for the rare quarterbacks room with Moore and Raiola, the Ducks don't have to choose between win-now or future stability... they have both. Oregon also has the kind of depth that takes the pressure off of what has become a very long season with a challenging Big Ten Conference schedule with an extended playoff path.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola warms up during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A loaded depth chart at the sports most important position sets up the Ducks nicely. How did they get here? In a way, Moore has become a great blueprint.

After transferring from the UCLA Bruins, Moore spent a season behind Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, learning the offense, adjusting to the expectations in Eugene and preparing for his opportunity.

Moore earned the starting job in 2025 and led the Ducks to the CFP Semifinal. Moore completed 296-of-412 passes for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions. He stayed calm under pressure and finished fourth nationally with a 71.8 completion percentage.

Dan Lanning On Dylan Raiola, Oregon Quarterbacks

Lanning spoke on the "formula" for Oregon's quarterbacks.

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

“There's a formula. And we've had a lot of guys come here and be able to execute that formula. I think it's a great learning experience for both those guys and in our league, you never know when you need another quarterback," Lanning said.

Raiola has a shot to follow in Moore's footsteps to become the next great Duck quarterback. Raiola has two years of eligibility left and has already turned the heads of the coaching staff during spring football practices with his "cerebral edge."

“You always have to have somebody up and ready. And there's been a lot of guys in that room that are performing really well, but it's been good growth for Dylan, we're asking to do things he's never been asked to do. He has the talent to do it all. He's a very intelligent player," Lanning said.

Raiola is competing in a deep quarterbacks room that contains junior Brock Thomas, who won the backup job last season, redshirt freshman Akili Smith Jr., sophomore Ryder Hayes and redshirt freshman Mark Wiepert.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola made the decision to transfer to the Ducks before Moore made his decision on if he'd return to Eugene or enter the 2026 NFL Draft where he was the projected No. 2 overall selection. Ultimately, Moore elected to return for another season with Oregon football, changing the Ducks depth chart.

After starting two seasons with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Raiola has been vocal about humbling himself to a back-up role and his willingness to step into an uncomfortable position. Raiola could have transferred anywhere but clearly believes in the blueprint that Oregon has for their quarterbacks.

The Ducks recent quarterbacks success in the NFL is impressive. The list of Oregon quarterbacks who started under center in 2025 includes Denver Broncos' Bo Nix, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Marcus Mariota of the Washington Commanders, Dillon Gabriel of the Cleveland Browns, and Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints.

... and with two more elite quartebacks in Eugene in the pipeline, watch out for the Ducks as "QBU."

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